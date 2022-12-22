New York State legislators vote to hike pay by $32,000

New York lawmakers made a brief return to the state Capitol on Thursday to approve increasing their salaries to $142,000 a year, the highest salary earned by any Legislature in the United States.

Until Thursday, state lawmakers had no limits on the outside income they could earn. The $32,000 raise – which was drafted by Democratic leaders that control the Legislature – came in conjunction with a new limit of $35,000 on outside income lawmakers can earn.

The issue of capping outside income rose to the fore beginning with the 2015 indictment of former Democratic Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who was convicted of taking official actions in exchange for millions in payments from outside businesses.

The bill passed the state Senate narrowly, with only 33 votes in favor – one more than required for passage. There were 23 votes in opposition, including Republicans, but also Democratic state Sens. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo, John Brooks, Jim Gaughran, John Mannion, Elijah Reichlin-Melnick and James Skoufis. Among the 33 Democrats voting in favor were state Sen. Sean Ryan, also of Buffalo.

In the Assembly, the bill passed more easily, 81-52.

Since 2019, legislators have earned $110,000. Before that, lawmakers since 1998 had earned a base salary of $79,500, and Democrats argued on Thursday that the $142,000 salary reflected the rise in inflation over the past 25 years.

Speaking to reporters, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the timing of the pay raise session – three days before Christmas – was the result of a November court ruling, which Democrats believed clarified their ability to go forward with the hike.

In other words, Democrats contend a pay hike that likely would have been unpopular with voters could not have been voted upon by the Legislature before the November 2022 elections.

Before the court ruling, that there "was still some kind of nebulousness around pay raises was something that we were very conscious of,” Stewart-Cousins said.

The new cap on outside income won’t take effect until 2025, while the pay increase will take effect immediately at the beginning of 2023.

The $35,000 outside income cap is tied to another section of state law, which caps income for state retirees that return to state service. If that cap for retirees increases, the limit for New York lawmakers would also rise.

Good-government groups have long favored a cap on outside income, but have wanted the limit to be 15% of lawmakers’ government salaries, which would be $21,300 if applied to the new law. The 15% limit is the rule that applies to members of U.S. Congress.

Instead, the cap passed by the Legislature on Thursday is about 25% of their increased salaries.

In addition, members of Congress cannot earn outside income from professions where they have a “fiduciary relationship” to a client, such as practicing law or selling insurance or real estate. Under the bill passed Thursday, Albany lawmakers could still earn income from those professions.

Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein, a Brooklyn Democrat, said the new law “reduces the likelihood” of conflicts of interests between outside income and lawmakers’ official actions.

“It strikes a balance between an absolute ban on certain professions, which has been recommended by other groups, and being able to continue to have some outside income,” she said during floor debate.

Broadly speaking, a greater proportion of New York Democratic lawmakers come from downstate and achieve office coming from a political background. A greater proportion of Republicans come from upstate New York, have business backgrounds, and are more likely to earn outside income.

One Republican impacted by the new law is Assemblyman Andrew Goodell of Jamestown, a partner at the firm Goodell & Rankin, who earned between $20,000 and $50,000 from his private law practice in 2021, according to his financial disclosure form.

Speaking passionately against the bill, he noted a provision that would bar lawmakers from voting on legislation if their outside income exceeded $35,000 in a given year.

“From time to time, I'll have a large case that might actually exceed $35,000,” Goodell said. “So, you're saying I should turn down all large personal injury cases because if I'm successful for my client, I would not be able to vote as a legislator?"

“Yes,” Weinstein said, noting that a 2018 commission examining pay raises recommended barring practicing attorneys from serving in the Legislature altogether.

She said the new law was a "more generous provision, understanding that we want to have a diverse group of legislators with diverse backgrounds."

“We want diverse backgrounds – as long as they’re not very successful,” Goodell responded.

That was a common theme from Republicans: That not just attorneys, but also businessmen, farmers, bankers or accountants would now have to choose between giving up their businesses or running for the Legislature. They argued the ideal of a part-time “citizen Legislature” would be eliminated by the new rules.

“Maybe one day, we’ll only have billionaires and bums,” said Republican state Sen. Andrew Lanza.

Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger noted that in the past, she has rejected taking a legislative pay stipend available to high-ranking members of the Legislature – and said Republicans who oppose the new pay increase had the option of returning it.

“You just write a note to Tom DiNapoli, the comptroller, saying, ‘Don’t give me the extra money,’” Krueger said.

Still, Republican state Sen. George Borello, of Sunset Bay, who argued at length against the bill, said Republicans were unlikely to forgo the pay raise that they oppose.

“I am certain that my colleagues who all work very hard aren’t going to want to take less than those that perhaps don’t work as hard at this job,” he said.