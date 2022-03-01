 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State GOP convention to focus on governor race today
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-New York (copy) (copy) (copy)

Rep. Lee Zeldin

 Associated Press file photo

GARDEN CITY – The Republican State Convention enters its second day today, concentrating on the party's main order of business: designating its candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.

There is little question that Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County will leave the gathering as the endorsed candidate, but it appears he will face major primary challenges from financier Harry Wilson, former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino, and possibly former Trump administration aide Andrew Giuliani. All are expected to address the convention today, as is Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, who has for several months waged a low-key effort.

Most attention, however, will focus on Wilson. After losing a close race for state comptroller in 2010 to Democrat Thomas P. DiNapoli, Wilson sat out a series of statewide elections even as party officials sought his candidacy – and his substantial personal wealth. Indeed, GOP leaders hoped Wilson might run for governor again this year, but settled on Zeldin once Wilson continued to sit on the sidelines. As a result, Zeldin came to the convention at the Garden City Hotel with an estimated 85% of the state committee's weighted vote.

But only within the last few weeks, Wilson began making plans to enter the race, much to the amazement of party leaders. He is now set to address the convention today, where he is expected to explain his last-minute candidacy and lay out his plans for a campaign upon which he has promised to spend $12 million of his own money.

The convention will also hear from Alison Esposito, an NYPD deputy inspector whom Zeldin has named as his running mate. She is expected to draw a sharp contrast with incumbent Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who has been lambasted throughout the conclave as a defender of the "defund the police" movement.

