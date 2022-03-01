New York State GOP convention to focus on governor race today

GARDEN CITY – The Republican State Convention enters its second day today, concentrating on the party's main order of business: designating its candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.

There is little question that Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County will leave the gathering as the endorsed candidate, but it appears he will face major primary challenges from financier Harry Wilson, former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino, and possibly former Trump administration aide Andrew Giuliani. All are expected to address the convention today, as is Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, who has for several months waged a low-key effort.

Most attention, however, will focus on Wilson. After losing a close race for state comptroller in 2010 to Democrat Thomas P. DiNapoli, Wilson sat out a series of statewide elections even as party officials sought his candidacy – and his substantial personal wealth. Indeed, GOP leaders hoped Wilson might run for governor again this year, but settled on Zeldin once Wilson continued to sit on the sidelines. As a result, Zeldin came to the convention at the Garden City Hotel with an estimated 85% of the state committee's weighted vote.