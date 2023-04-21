New York is one of 19 states with a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others. But its law has recently encountered trouble in court.

The policy, which took effect in New York back in 2019, is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for in other states once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates including the National Rifle Association have been fighting against the law.

While proponents say the law saves lives, it isn't always implemented effectively. For example, in the 2022 racially motivated supermarket shooting in Buffalo that killed 10 people, the gunman was legally able to buy a gun despite making a threatening statement previously.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order expanding the use of the law in the wake of the Buffalo shooting, requiring state police to file an extreme risk order whenever they have probable cause to believe someone is at risk to themselves or others and making health care practitioners able to file extreme risk orders.

Courts in New York had issued more than 1,900 extreme risk orders as of Oct. 24, 2022. The usage jumped after Hochul’s executive order.

However, a New York Supreme Court judge pushed back on the law’s implementation in a ruling in April, finding that “due process rights must be taken into consideration when enforcing so-called ‘red flag’ laws,” according to a statement from NSSF, the trade association for gun manufacturers.

“The New York judge got it right with this decision,” according to NSSF. “We should be providing all the tools necessary for law enforcement to protect the public against criminals and mentally-deranged individuals that have no respect for life or law. Those protections, though, should never come at the cost to our foundational freedoms – including due process and Second Amendment rights.”

Most of New York’s congressional delegation voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provided states funding to implement or create red-flag laws, including two Republicans, former U.S. Reps. Chris Jacobs and John Katko. The state’s other congressional Republicans voted against it or did not vote.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand heralded the bill, calling it a “promising step toward tackling the gun violence epidemic plaguing our nation.”

“For far too long, we have been the only country in the world that tolerates mass shootings at our schools, stores and places of worship,” Gillibrand said in 2022.

But Rep. Elise Stefanik called the bill “blatant government overreach” and has called red-flag laws unconstitutional.

New York applied for and was awarded $13.3 million in funding after the bill was signed by President Joe Biden.

The state says that it will review the first three years of implementation of New York’s extreme risk order and use funding to support implementation of the law, and “enhance communication, education and public awareness” around it. In addition, it will spend money on behavioral health deflection and diversion services for those at risk to themselves or others.

New York has one of the lowest firearm mortality rates in the U.S. as of 2020, according to federal data, with 5.3 deaths per 100,000 people. There were 1,052 total firearm deaths in the state in 2020.

