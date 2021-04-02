New York lawmakers say state budget deal is nearing – or maybe not

“I am at home. I do anticipate going back Monday," she said Friday afternoon.

“Things are almost done, but there are a couple of things that need to be resolved," she said of the 2021-2022 budget. She declined to discuss specifics.

Many key issues – from education aid to health care issues – have been resolved and most spending matters are already shut down.

But Democrats who run the Senate and Assembly and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo have been unable to come to terms on a few not-so-insignificant matters.

At the top of the list: how to pay for the historic spending increase.

Democratic lawmakers want tax hikes on wealthy people and some corporations. Cuomo is OK with some level of taxes on such people and entities, but not at the levels – more than $7 billion in new taxes – that lawmakers are seeking.

On Friday, various sources said they believe a tentative deal had been reached on the tax hike matter, though nothing was put into a bill yet. In fact, by Friday afternoon only 1 of the 10 bills that will compose the budget have been made and the tax hike differences were nearing a tentative deal.