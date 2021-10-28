Misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo over alleged groping incident

Their investigation cites a variety of documents and records obtained by investigators, including State Police Blackberry PIN messages, state aviation records for Cuomo's travel, state Capitol security card swipes on Dec. 7 and Cuomo's own cellphone messages.

The charges against Cuomo – the New York Post reported he is expected to be arrested and formally charged next week – come following an investigation into the matter by Albany County District Attorney David Soares and Albany Sheriff Craig Apple.

Forcible touching, an A-misdemeanor, carries a penalty of up to one year in jail. To be found guilty, prosecutors would have to prove that Cuomo intentionally and forcibly groped the victim against her will, and that he did so either for his own gratification, or to demean the victim.

Apple’s office Thursday afternoon would not confirm or deny that a complaint had been filed against Cuomo, but later confirmed the charges in a statement.

Soares, however, said: "Like the rest of the public, we were surprised to learn that a criminal complaint was filed in Albany City Court by the Albany County Sheriff's Office against Andrew Cuomo." He said his office would have no further comments.