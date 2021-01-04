Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul's busy year: 500-plus interviews and 62 counties

Visits to all 62 New York counties at least once, and sometimes many times. Some 524 media interviews. More than 120 calls with Western New York officials and medical professionals about the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was all in a year's work for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo – in a year when a pandemic made all of that work more challenging. Hochul has long seen herself as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's eyes and ears in the state's far reaches, and she said she wasn't going to let that role lapse even though the springtime coronavirus shutdown hampered her travels for a while.

"It was important to been seen in all those counties, particularly the more remote counties, so they didn't feel that they were neglected or abandoned," Hochul said. "Now more than ever, it was important to show up personally."

Last year was Hochul's sixth year in state office and her sixth straight year of visiting every county in New York. Hochul's press staff was quick to point that out not long after U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced that he had visited every county in the state for the 22nd year in a row.

