Lawyer: Another woman accuses Cuomo of inappropriately kissing her

ALBANY – Gloria Allred, a high-profile Los Angeles lawyer who has launched numerous cases on behalf of women making sexual harassment claims, will hold a news conference this afternoon in which she said another woman will accuse Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

Allred will speak to reporters at 2:30 p.m. and said she would unveil a charge by a New York woman who was “shocked when the governor suddenly grabbed her face and kissed her in front of her home.”

Allred, whose cases have attracted national attention over the decades, said the married woman will explain why Cuomo was outside her home and who witnessed the kiss.

The lawyer said they will also release a photograph of the kiss. Allred this morning provided no further details about the woman’s name or where she lives or when the alleged event took place.

Cuomo has been accused by multiple women, including former or current staffers, of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. He has said he never inappropriately touched anyone and has denied claims of harassment. He has previously said his comments weren’t intended as harassment or attempts to have romantic relations with the women. Cuomo has also said he will no longer respond to allegations against him.