Judge issues temporary halt to state's Covid vaccine mandate

A spokeswoman for Hochul did not immediately respond to a request seeking a comment on the judge’s ruling Tuesday.

The state Health Department on Aug. 26 formally issued a mandate requiring health care workers in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings to get at least a first dose of a Covid vaccine before Sept. 27. No religious exemptions were part of the order and, unlike other industries, a weekly Covid testing option was not provided for people who do not want to get a vaccine.

Health care entities have been warning unvaccinated employees to follow the state mandate or face disciplinary action, including dismissal. Republicans in the Legislature have been warning Hochul that the health industry, already facing worker shortages in many sectors, could see a staffing crisis if an estimated tens of thousands of workers quit or are fired for refusing to get vaccinated.

The vaccine mandate is a growing concern for some health entities. At Olean General Hospital, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that 11 employees – so far – have said they are resigning instead of being required to get the Covid vaccine.