Judge issues temporary halt to state's Covid vaccine mandate on all health care workers

The lawsuit claims “Doctor G” sought a religious exemption from his employer but was denied and told to either get a first vaccine dose by Sept. 27 or be denied access to any of the health care system’s buildings. The lawsuit says the doctor faces the “imminent loss” of his positions and admitting privileges at his affiliated hospitals and will be “unemployable anywhere” in New York State because of his refusal, on religious grounds, to get vaccinated, and that he will face “irreparable harm” to his occupation, reputation, and professional standing” if the vaccine mandate is permitted to stand.

Hochul on Tuesday afternoon issued her daily Covid virus update, saying 3.48% of the 117,753 people tested for Covid yesterday in New York came back positive; most upstate areas, including Western New York, are considerably higher than the statewide number. Across New York, 2,476 people were hospitalized on Monday, nine times the level from just two months ago.

At least 28 people died in New York hospitals and nursing homes on Monday and the overall death count since the virus first appeared last year now stands at 56,097, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which, unlike the state, also includes Covid deaths that occur in people’s homes, prisons and other settings.