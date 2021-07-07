'It's our turn to help them': Roswell Park approved as a 9/11 care provider

Snowden noted that some Western New York 9/11 responders require intensive radiation therapy that involves several days of treatment or requires patients not to travel. Those patients have been treated at Roswell Park, but they did so through their own insurance, which often involves co-pays. Now those patients can be treated at Roswell Park through the no-cost federal program.

"Not once did they have to reach out to people and say we need you or you or you, because people from Western New York were standing in line to go help," Gallivan said. "Help is here for those people who sorely need it. It was shameful that they had to travel across the state. ... We should be extremely grateful for those who recognized the efforts of others and wanted to stand up and help them and bring this program here."