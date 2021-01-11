In State of the State address, Cuomo says New York is at crossroads

The annual address, which Cuomo is giving a week late this year, serves as a ceremonial kicking off point for the legislative session, which also sees its first real day of business for 2021 later on Monday.

State of the State speeches are often filled with soaring rhetoric and vague policy and fiscal proposals. Actual details of the Cuomo plans won’t emerge until he introduces legislation about each plan or includes them as portions of his upcoming 2021-22 state budget plan for the fiscal year starting April 1.

As he does every year, Cuomo is making the State of the State a multiday event, with a twist. He often rolls out days ahead of time various policy ideas that he will be mentioning in the speech. This year, though, he is giving the main speech Monday, followed by three consecutive days’ worth of speeches on specific topics, such as what his administration might have in mind for a post-Covid economy after the loss of so many jobs and businesses the past 10 months.

Among the first ideas to trickle out last week: Cuomo said he would again push, for the third time, for the legalization of marijuana, which would include a heavily regulated marketplace that would eventually send Albany a projected $300 million worth in tax revenues.