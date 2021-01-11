In State of the State address, Cuomo is upbeat about post-pandemic era

Democratic allies of the governor have their own priorities, such as hiking taxes on wealthy residents to bring the state sorely needed revenues – an idea Cuomo on Monday seemed to dismiss, saying Washington should raising taxes on the rich if money is needed to bail out states. “We need to rebuild our economy. We can’t just wait for Washington," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester Democrat, told reporters after Cuomo’s speech.

Four days of speeches

Cuomo said he will outline the specifics of a new green energy effort by New York in a separate speech later this week.

“Covid is the existing threat, but climate change is the existential threat. New York will be the green energy capital of the world," he said.

The annual address serves as a ceremonial kicking off point for the legislative session, which also sees its first real day of business for 2021 later on Monday.

State of the State speeches are often filled with soaring rhetoric and vague policy and fiscal proposals. Actual details of the Cuomo plans won’t emerge until he introduces legislation about each plan or includes them as portions of his upcoming 2021-22 state budget plan for the fiscal year starting April 1.