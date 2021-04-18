In a virtual Albany, Democrats find new ways to wrangle over power – and insult each other

The State Capitol is Zoomed out.
Since Albany became the capital city in 1797, in-person dealmaking has guided decisions and kept nearby bars and restaurants afloat. But the pandemic over the past year has shaken that world like a snow globe.
In the nearly 13 months since the Assembly and Senate began remote voting, the business of state government – hundreds of laws and two state budgets that together totaled more than $400 billion – has been completed by lawmakers casting their votes from their homes, district offices or in some cases their offices across the street from the Capitol.
Floor deliberations of the State Legislature have gone relatively smoothly, based on what the public can see via the internet or cable television.
But the real legislative deliberations – those behind closed doors or, since Covid-19, behind videoconferencing security walls – have been ugly and divisive, most of it in the Assembly Democratic conference.
Senate Democrats say their Zoom conferences, like their in-person ones over the decades, can get heated. But they haven’t gotten too out of control, with an exception or two, partly because of the Democrats' smaller, 42-member size in the 63-member chamber, and also because Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins extinguishes most rhetorical fires before they turn worse.
The same can’t be said for the Assembly Democratic conference, a large and diverse contingent of 107 members dominated by New York City lawmakers. That group has seen divisive battles, sharp tempers, middle fingers raised, highly personal attacks, an unprecedented audio leak of one private meeting, bruised egos and red-hot resentment among some members. It worsened in the past month during the 2021 budget adoption process.
It’s a matter not lost on legislative leaders.
“It’s a basic human interaction that we’ve lost," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Buffalo Democrat. "It doesn’t bode well for the whole. At some point that whole needs to be put back together, and I’m hopeful that’s soon.’’
Others share her hope that social distancing rules become a thing of the past.
“I would much rather go back to the old ways," said Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat.
The Senate permits remote voting, but lawmakers must be on the floor to opine on bills. Covid rules limit floor capacity to six senators at a time.
The Assembly allows members to vote and speak – via video link – on bills. Weekday sessions, and more so the private Democratic conferences, have grown longer, lawmakers say.
And the increasingly nasty and personal battles in the Assembly Democrats’ closed sessions have become a concern.
“Before, if you said something out of line in conference, people could come up to you and challenge you. With Zoom, you can say harsh things and not be held accountable and not be questioned about harsh statements,’’ said a Democratic lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“It’s taking on a characteristic of bomb throwing on Facebook, where people say things they’d never say to anyone’s face,’’ the lawmaker said.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, never activated the chat feature on Zoom – used heavily by Senate Democrats in their meetings – that would have enabled a stream of uncensored written comments during meetings.
It’s gotten ugly
In March 2020, Assembly Democrats held their first private remote meeting: a telephone conference call. It was a mess. Sounds ranged from toilets flushing to dishes banging in background. One lawmaker could be heard complaining about a sandwich order just delivered. People talked over each other.
When Zoom video meetings followed after that month, some thought Heastie and Stewart-Cousins would benefit most. They would have more control via the Zoom mute button and, more importantly, lawmakers would spend less time in Albany and that meant less time for dinners and socializing with each other and lobbyists that could later stir up trouble in conference.
It hasn't worked out that way in 2021 for Assembly Democrats for several reasons.
A number of new Assembly Democrats took office Jan. 1 who had never before held elected office, and they arrived with big ideas but little patience. Their ranks include activists more accustomed to making points during protests than learning the ways of Robert's Rules of Order. One puts on her official state bio information about her arrest during a pro-tenants rally at the Capitol before being elected to office. They come to Albany not to make friends in the Legislature, their allies say, but to stir things up and pass left-leaning laws, like the newly enacted tax hikes on rich people.
Also, patience waned after so many Covid-19 deaths in their communities, and many pressed for bold, expensive ideas they say are needed now, legislative collegiality or not.
Support Local Journalism
Chiefly, though, Zoom enabled a new powerful route for younger members to challenge seniority, a guiding staple in Albany, because many of the new legislators are more adept at videoconferencing and social media.
Things worsened in March. Someone on the line for a private March 11 meeting leaked the audio of Assembly Democrats discussing Cuomo’s scandal problems. Some wanted Cuomo immediately tossed from office, while Heastie successfully pressed for a slower process to investigate the claims before deciding on impeachment.
Days later, Yahoo News published the meeting’s audio. Fuming, Heastie immediately halted session in mid-vote, saying to Democrats that the days of big, 107-member conference meetings were ending. He would go on to create four separate, smaller group meetings, though the big group did get together for some final budget bill considerations.
Lawmakers talked of a long list of nasty comments made during Assembly Democratic conferences, including one exchange that went public.
After a Hudson Valley Democrat calmly called on new members to remember that they were no longer activists, but legislators, another Hudson Valley Democrat, Tarrytown’s Tom Abinanti, defended his concerns over a budget provision creating a $2.1 billion fund for “excluded workers,’’ which are mostly undocumented immigrants in the country illegally. He complained he was unfairly being depicted as a racist by some of his Assembly and Senate colleagues. He called out Assemblywoman Amanda Septimo, a first-year Democrat from the Bronx, who was sharing the screen at the moment. He used the term “smart ass.” She them gave him the middle finger, and then soon took to Twitter.
“As a young woman of color, I’ve dealt with crap from men my entire life. But, @TomAbnanti, I didn’t expect to deal with it in the Dem conference. Don’t you ever call me a 'smart ass' again. I have one name, and that’s Assemblywoman to you,’’ she tweeted.
Abinanti then responded, saying she gave him the middle finger and misrepresented his position on the “excluded” worker plan. She then snapped back, tweeting “we are all seeing your true colors now.”
Yearning for 'old normal'
Legislating via Zoom, lawmakers say, presents more problems than benefits.
First, legislative leaders can’t “read a room” during Zoom conferences as they can in-person with colleagues packed before them in their third-floor meeting rooms on the Assembly and Senate sides of the Capitol.
Another is the Zoom meetings are too long and too big. If every Assembly Democrat talked their allotted three minutes, the gathering would last more than five hours. In fact, many lasted longer this year.
Before Covid-19, Canadian researchers in 2018 found that videoconferencing offered many benefits. But virtual meetings with more than 13 people are most likely to run into problems.
“Connecting with others in a virtual meeting can be more difficult than when someone is sitting near you in person,’’ said Andrew Bennett, an associate professor of management at Old Dominion University in Virginia who has studied Zoom fatigue during Covid.
Bennett said videoconferences raise "fatigue" issues for participants who don’t “feel a sense of connection and belongingness.”
That's been a key issue in Albany. A sizable 24% of the Assembly Democrats are new to Albany since Jan. 1. Many, including five Democratic socialists from New York City, were ostensibly elected last June in bitter primaries in which they ended the careers of several incumbents popular with Assembly Democrats.
Chi Annunwa, co-chair of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which successfully supported six new state lawmakers in last year’s elections, said it is “interesting to portray it as a Zoom issue … I think it’s more of a political problem” for some more centrist lawmakers who did not want to go as far on some fiscal and policy issues in the budget.
“Maybe some of the concerns around decorum are really more concerns that a lot of incoming politicians are giving pushback,” she noted, and that more veteran lawmakers “maybe are not used to changing the status quo in New York State.”
Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, a Lancaster Democrat, said it has been more difficult for members to get to know each other. “It helps when you interact with someone on a one-on-one basis,’’ Wallace said.
Also, members can be signed on Zoom but off doing other things in their home or office during gatherings, limiting time listening to details or differing opinions on complicated policy and fiscal matters.
Zoom makes it easy for like-minded lawmakers to coordinate strategies off screen, while meetings are live, to attack a position being advanced during gatherings. Peoples-Stokes said some lawmakers “stay within their own little circle” and end up having talked more to advocates than colleagues in the new remote world.
Some lobbyists believe parts of the final budget – like the new taxation aimed at the wealthy or the migrant aid package – might not have survived save for two things: Zoom and the governor's weakened political status with most of the Legislature. They say Zoom helped fuel a for-or-against-us approach taken by some lawmakers and drowned out voices with different views.
Not meeting in person, Peoples-Stokes says, can allow someone's comments to be more easily misconstrued.
And then there are the bitter comments from some.
“What empowers people to do that is not knowing who they are talking to," she said.
The powerful Democrat recalls her early days coming to Albany 18 years ago. “Listening in conference to older members, I learned a lot from that. That’s kind of absent from a Zoom meeting,’’ she said.