In a virtual Albany, Democrats find new ways to wrangle over power – and insult each other

That's been a key issue in Albany. A sizable 24% of the Assembly Democrats are new to Albany since Jan. 1. Many, including five Democratic socialists from New York City, were ostensibly elected last June in bitter primaries in which they ended the careers of several incumbents popular with Assembly Democrats.

Chi Annunwa, co-chair of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which successfully supported six new state lawmakers in last year’s elections, said it is “interesting to portray it as a Zoom issue … I think it’s more of a political problem” for some more centrist lawmakers who did not want to go as far on some fiscal and policy issues in the budget.

“Maybe some of the concerns around decorum are really more concerns that a lot of incoming politicians are giving pushback,” she noted, and that more veteran lawmakers “maybe are not used to changing the status quo in New York State.”

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, a Lancaster Democrat, said it has been more difficult for members to get to know each other. “It helps when you interact with someone on a one-on-one basis,’’ Wallace said.