How get-out-the-vote strategies could help get more people the Covid-19 vaccine

The idea is simple. The group targets neighborhoods, mostly Black and Latino, with low vaccination rates, such as Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. It works with a local church to host a pop-up site on, for instance, a Friday, which opens later in the day after most people are working and at home. “It can be daunting to go to a big facility," Martin said for some.

Once the neighborhood and vaccine location is worked out, then the campaign tools are brought out. Using voter rolls and other information through a platform called EveryAction, volunteers on a Monday before a Friday pop-up call everyone on that list in a targeted neighborhood. If a caller reaches someone already vaccinated, they are urged to contact 30 people they know in a peer-to-peer approach that is often among the most successful methods to convincing people to get a vaccine.

By Wednesday, text blasts go out to all the cellphones of neighborhood residents that have been obtained by the effort’s political teams.

Then, on Thursdays, the day before a pop-up site opens, everyone on the list who lives within about six blocks of the site is visited at their homes by volunteer health care workers. Some are assigned to work in lobbies of large housing projects.