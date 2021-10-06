Hochul says she's unfazed as three from Brooklyn eye governor's job

ALBANY – Alliteration alert: is a Buffalo/Brooklyn brawl brewing?
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who hopes to have a clear path to the party nomination next year in her bid to win a full term as governor, on Wednesday acknowledged the obvious: some of the key fellow Democrats eyeing her job come from the borough of Brooklyn.
“I thought everybody in Brooklyn is running. That’s what it feels like," Hochul told reporters in New York City.
Hochul had just been asked about the latest story on New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and his ruminations to run for governor next year.
The mayor, who is leaving office at the end of the year per the city’s term limits, is from Brooklyn.
So, too, is Attorney General Letitia James, who has been publicly flirting with a gubernatorial run. This week, she’s on a tour of the state.
Also from Brooklyn: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is popular with the most liberal, New York City-based wings of the party. He’s an active supporter of India Walton, who is seeking to become the first woman mayor of Buffalo and who, against write-in candidate Mayor Byron Brown, has not been backed by Hochul or her state Democratic Party.
Hochul, in office since August following the resignation in disgrace of Andrew Cuomo, sought to dismiss the political “chatter," as she called it. “There’s always people talking about running. Some do, and some don’t," she said.
As for politics, Hochul, who has been on an active political schedule since taking office, said she’s not thinking about the campaign next year or possible Democratic opponents. “That is not on my mind," she declared Thursday.
Instead, she said, her focus is on overseeing the state’s Covid response and finding ways to restore the economic hit many sectors are still feeling from the pandemic. And, she’s already working on “a lot of new initiatives” that will be contained in her first State of the State address and 2022 state budget plan that is set to be unveiled in January.
That is just prior to the mid-February state Democratic Party convention, whose delegates Hochul needs to woo if she is to get party’s blessing as its candidate in what could be a crowded June party primary for governor.
Meanwhile, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said all eight Democratic committees in Western New York plus Livingston and Ontario will endorse Hochul within the next few days. He expects more upstate counties to follow, he added.
“She is definitely picking up support, and I think it will be a good couple of weeks for her in organization support,” Zellner said.
On Wednesday, Hochul was also asked about a New York Post report that Cuomo advisers told her earlier this year that she would not be his running mate in 2022 when Cuomo was – in an idea since faded – expected to seek a fourth term.