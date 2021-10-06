Hochul says she's unfazed as three from Brooklyn eye governor's job

As for politics, Hochul, who has been on an active political schedule since taking office, said she’s not thinking about the campaign next year or possible Democratic opponents. “That is not on my mind," she declared Thursday.

Instead, she said, her focus is on overseeing the state’s Covid response and finding ways to restore the economic hit many sectors are still feeling from the pandemic. And, she’s already working on “a lot of new initiatives” that will be contained in her first State of the State address and 2022 state budget plan that is set to be unveiled in January.

That is just prior to the mid-February state Democratic Party convention, whose delegates Hochul needs to woo if she is to get party’s blessing as its candidate in what could be a crowded June party primary for governor.

Meanwhile, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said all eight Democratic committees in Western New York plus Livingston and Ontario will endorse Hochul within the next few days. He expects more upstate counties to follow, he added.

“She is definitely picking up support, and I think it will be a good couple of weeks for her in organization support,” Zellner said.