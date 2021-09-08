Hochul says requiring vaccines for teens 'an option' as GOP raises alarm

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Pulaski Republican, wrote Hochul and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker asking them to reconsider the vaccine mandate that commences later this month, saying it will affect everyone from emergency room workers to ambulance drivers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

With as many as an estimated one-quarter of health care workers still not vaccinated, Barclay said the mandate will force the firings or resignations of many key health workers who do not get at least a first vaccine dose by Sept. 27. Unlike some other sectors of the workforce, such as education, health care workers are not being given the option for weekly testing if they choose not to get vaccinated. Hochul during a briefing Wednesday appeared to open the door to letting vaccine-hesitant health workers opt out of the new mandate through regular testing; she did not elaborate.

“These are the very workers who served on the front lines during the height of the pandemic when there was so much uncertainty. We should thank them, not punish them," the Assembly Republican leader and his colleagues wrote Wednesday. They warned that patient care is being risked by an order that will, inevitably, lead to the termination or resignations of some direct care health workers.