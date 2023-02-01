 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hochul proposes 10% increase in education aid

  Updated
Kenmore Tonawanda School orientation for K through 2nd students (copy) (copy)

A classroom at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda.

 Mark Mulville
Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing school aid by $3.1 billion, or 10%, during her budget proposal Wednesday.

As expected, the governor's proposal fully funds foundation aid – the main operating aid for schools – for the first time in its 17-year history.

Her budget would set aside $250 million of that foundation aid to establish high-impact tutoring programs to address the effects of the pandemic on students in grades three through eight in reading and math.

She would add $125 million to expand full-day prekindergarten, supporting approximately 17,500 additional slots for 4-year-olds. The funding will allow the state to reach about 95% of 4-year-olds with prekindergarten coverage.

There also would be an additional $20 million in grant funding to create new programs to allow students to earn college credit in high school.

The budget also would increase funding for science, technology, engineering and math instruction for non-public schools. 

The increase would bring the total education aid package to $34.5 billion, the largest area of state spending, and close to the $34.6 billion recommended by the Board of Regents. 

