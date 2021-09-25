Hochul prepares for health care staffing shortages from vaccine mandate

Declaring a state of emergency and deploying the National Guard are among the plans Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today for preparing for staffing shortages in the wake of Monday's deadline to have all health care workers vaccinated against Covid-19.

The governor said she is prepared to sign an executive order, if needed, declaring a state of emergency that seeks to increase the supply of workers and allow qualified medical professionals from other states and countries, recent graduates, retired and formerly practicing health care professionals to practice in New York State.

The governor also is looking at deploying medically trained members of the National Guard and partnering with the federal government to deploy Disaster Medical Assistance teams to assist local health and medical systems. Hochul also plans to explore ways to expedite visa requests for medical professionals.

"We are still in a battle against Covid to protect our loved ones, and we need to fight with every tool at our disposal," Hochul said in a press release. "I am monitoring the staffing situation closely, and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities."