Hochul defends vaccine mandate while ordering new mask-wearing edicts

Hochul said she knew of no organized religious opposition to the vaccination, and noted Pope Francis has urged Catholics to get vaccinated.

“We are going to make sure that we defend the right of the state of New York to ensure that anyone in a health care facility can meet a patient and that patient does not have to worry when they go in there for health care that they’re going to contract a virus from one of the people who are supposed to protect their health,’’ she said. She said health workers have an obligation to be healthy themselves; one-third of health workers in some areas are still unvaccinated.

Hochul said the solution to worsening Covid levels – 2,424 people were hospitalized with Covid on Tuesday and at least 31 people died – if they simply got vaccinated. “We all want this to be over. Everybody’s tired of it," she said.

The governor said the state is preparing, pending overall federal approval expected this month, to distribute vaccine booster shots to people already vaccinated. She said the state will again let emergency medical technicians administer vaccine shots, a major push by county leaders across the state as a way of adding some 2,000 more people to get the boosters distributed.