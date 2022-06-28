Zeldin claims GOP primary for governor, AP projects

BALDWIN – Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County won a four-way contest for the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday, the Associated Press projected, with Andrew Giuliani – the son of the former New York City mayor – trailing in second.

Early returns showed the two other candidates, former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson, further behind.

Giuliani led in the earliest tallies, but the first returns did not include any votes from Zeldin’s stronghold: Long Island. And three sources – New York Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, former Rep. Pete King and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman – all said turnout was very strong on Long Island.

“We feel very good about the turnout,” said Langworthy, an early Zeldin backer. “We think it really is very beneficial to Congressman Zeldin’s campaign. We expect big numbers here and he's going to perform really well.”

In contrast, in the rest of the state, “there was a very average turnout,” Langworthy said.

A four-term lawmaker from Suffolk County, Zeldin, 42, surged into the lead based on strong support upstate – with votes from Long Island still to be counted.

Zeldin planned to take the stage at the Coral House banquet facility on Long Island later Tuesday evening.

Zeldin, who won the party's support at a convention earlier this year, was the favorite. Turnout was light in metro Buffalo and other parts of the state, and light turnout tends to favor the party's endorsed candidate, just because the party machinery often can turn out the requisite votes to pull out a win in races that generate little interest among voters.

A Long Island native with undergraduate and law degrees from the University at Albany, Zeldin started his career in the U.S. Army, where he served as an intelligence officer, prosecutor and military magistrate.

He then opened a law practice on Long Island before winning election to the State Senate in 2010.

His two terms in the State Senate proved to be a bone of contention in the primary, thanks to his praise of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat, in 2011 – when he even speculated about the benefits of a Cuomo presidency.

Zeldin won election to the House in 2014 and established himself as a conservative voice despite the moderate leanings of his district on the eastern end of Long Island.

His conservatism never came more clear than on the night of Jan. 6, 2021. Hours after a mob supporting Trump ransacked the Capitol in hopes of stopping Biden’s certification as president, Zeldin voted against certifying the presidential election votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Like most Republicans who did so, Zeldin argued at the time that those states illegally made changes to their election laws without legislative approval – but lawsuits making that argument were thrown out of court.

Zeldin faced two other conservatives in the race – Astorino and Giuliani – but the most prominent candidate spats in the race have come between Zeldin and the more moderate Wilson.

Wilson supports abortion rights and acknowledged he wrote in the name of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley for president in 2020 rather than voting for Trump. That has prompted Zeldin to berate him as a "never Trumper" and "RINO," or Republican in Name Only.

Hearing that at a recent debate, Wilson replied: "You're a child."

Wilson earned a reputation as a turnaround artist in the business world, a status that earned him a spot on President Barack Obama’s auto industry crisis task force during the Great Recession. He then went on to be the Republican candidate for New York State comptroller in 2010, losing to the Democrat who still holds that post, Thomas DiNapoli.

While Zeldin and Wilson have been duking it out, Giuliani touted his ties to former President Donald Trump at every turn.

“I consider him a good friend,” Giuliani said in the first Republican debate earlier this month, vowing to lead New York in much the same manner that Trump ran the country.

While Giuliani has worked to energize the state's Trump supporters, the genial Astorino struggled to break through in the race with his argument that he's the can-do conservative in the race.

Touting his record working with a Democratic legislature in over two terms in Westchester County, Astorino argued that he could work with both parties to bring change to Albany. He also notes that in his first two races for county executive, he was able to win the support of an unusual number of Black and Hispanic voters.

But Astorino struggled in his more recent races, losing his bid for a third term as county executive in 2017 as well as a 2020 bid for a State Senate seat.

Zeldin is expected to face a formidable challenge in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2-to-1.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who built a huge lead against two primary opponents Tuesday, was projected by the Associated Press to win the Democratic nomination based on early returns.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.