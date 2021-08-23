With the exit door facing him, Gov. Cuomo gives one last speech

ALBANY – In a prerecorded speech he dubbed his “farewell address," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo condemned the investigation and ensuing “media frenzy” that led to his decision to resign in disgrace from the job he has held since 2011.

To the very end, Cuomo is leaving office slamming the recent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James, which included explosive sexual harassment allegations against him and which is now being looked at by five district attorneys for possible criminal violations.

“I am a fighter and my instinct is to fight this, because it is unfair and unjust in mind," he said of the allegations against him, but said his remaining in office would create governmental paralysis at a key moment in time.

The 63-year-old governor, who days ago already moved out of the executive mansion in Albany, started his remote address shortly after noon, 12 hours before he is due to formally resign from office to make way for his successor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat who will become the state’s first female governor.

Hochul is set to be sworn in at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in a private ceremony at the State Capitol.

"Kathy Hochul will become governor, and I believe she will step up to the challenge. We all wish her success," Cuomo said.