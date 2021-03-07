Tom Precious: My successful online journey to a Covid vaccine appointment

And, with some upcoming major surgery for me, I really wanted that vaccine before heading into a hospital.

So, several days later, I went back in. Now, I had a clue to beating the dreaded “no appointments” pop-up message. I was fully armed with some hard-earned tips. My fingers were rested.

On the first try, an earlier appointment date was secured. Just like that.

I locked it in and then, quickly, canceled my previously made appointment to free up that slot for someone else madly clicking away on their home computers. The system, remarkably, had no problem letting me make a new appointment even though I’d already had one reserved. I wondered how many people are holding multiple appointments simply because they forgot, or didn’t know, to go back and cancel excess ones. The state says people can make more than one appointment for a jab, but that such vaccine seekers will be notified by email that they have to cancel appointments they aren't going to attend or the state will cancel the slots for them.

To listen to the state now, all this angst over vaccine appointments, and all the wrangling people have gone through to try to get one, is all coming to an end soon. A flood of new vaccine doses is coming. New sites are opening. All is almost well.