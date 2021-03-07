Tom Precious: My successful online journey to a Covid vaccine appointment

ALBANY – The finger on my right hand grasping the computer mouse began to twitch uncontrollably.
At that moment, a revelation struck: I was spending too much time, and enduring too much stress at an already stressful moment, trying to get a Covid-19 vaccine appointment on the state Health Department’s vaccine scheduling site.
But it wouldn't be until a week later, on Feb. 21, that a more important revelation came to me: There appeared to be a trick to landing an appointment through that state portal to potential life-saving protection from Covid.
The solution would require precise timing and, as importantly, blazing speed on my part. Without both components coming together, there would be no Covid vaccine for me.
Perhaps if I were a computer programmer or coder, I would have figured out a more seamless way to beat the online appointments system that has stymied so many New Yorkers being greeted with the four worst strung-together words in society at the moment: “No appointments currently available.”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Feb. 14 began letting people like me – under age 65 but with a specific underlying medical condition – try to schedule a appointments. He warned it would not be easy, given the demand by an additional 4 million people suddenly eligible for a vaccine.
So, here is my experience.
I had quickly gotten myself a note from my doctor, which it turns out nobody needs as long as they promise they really do have one of the underlying conditions.
First, local pharmacies were ruled out; they were vaccinating people over age 65, and supplies were limited. The local county health department offered a vaccine preregistration option, which I submitted. But its supplies are also limited and I’ve heard nothing from that agency.
There was only one real choice: the state of New York.
I tried the special state telephone hotline to try to make an appointment. Silly idea. It became clear over the course of 24 hours – despite claims, unrealized, that I could get an automatic callback without having to sit on hold for hours – that I was not going to reach a live human to make an appointment.
So, I quickly pivoted to the state Health Department’s “Am I eligible?” webpage for an appointment. I filled out the form, giving birth date, ZIP code, and certifying that I live and work in New York and that I had one of the listed underlying health conditions.
That gave me online entry to a list of state-run vaccine sites – which the state calls Point of Distribution, or POD, facilities – located around New York, including the closest to my home near Albany: the State University of New York at Albany.
All the sites on that first Sunday for appointment-making had the same message: “No appointments currently available.” Several times, I received the hopeful pop-up box: I was “on a virtual line” awaiting an available appointment. The box had a timer countdown and everything. When the time expired? Nothing would happen.
Throughout that first week, with so many newly eligible New Yorkers doing what I was doing, the same gloomy message kept showing up at all the DOH sites. The sole one exception during my experience was Potsdam, in far northern New York, where people from Buffalo to Long Island have turned as a vaccination mecca. But such a long road trip is not a current health option for me.
It wasn’t until Feb. 20 that I finally noticed something at the bottom of the page that displayed all the vaccine location sites; it was the time of day stamp providing the precise moment when that page had last been updated by the DOH. I like to think it’s because I’ve been a reporter for way too many years, but I began monitoring the times. The trend revealed that updates appeared skewed to within a few minutes after the top of an hour, pretty much every hour into the evening.
So, I began clicking on the main appointment page for five or so minutes after the start of an hour. But, nothing ever changed. “No appointments currently available," it kept showing at the POD sites from Queens to Albany to Buffalo.
Perhaps boredom, perhaps frustration, but that Sunday afternoon shortly after the start of some forgotten hour, I ignored the no-appointments message and, instead, clicked on the nearby link called “Schedule your vaccine appointment.”
Three available appointments at SUNY Albany were displayed before me. What? The main page just declared no appointments.
I checked my calendar, chose the second date listed and clicked to get to the next page. It told me to pick an appointment time.
It was not to be. No appointment time was listed. Confused, time for another pivot. I backed out of that page and retreated to the third date listed as available. Same thing. No specific times listed.
This went on for the rest of that Sunday. It appeared appointments – reached via this odd, back-door channel by ignoring the “no appointments” message – were available moments after a new hour began. Most, health officials would later confirm, were appointments made suddenly available because of cancellations, perhaps by people who scored better times or locations for their vaccine jabs.
However, as I would learn too many times, the time slots would evaporate quickly. Indeed, mere seconds and right before my eyes.
Once, 15 appointments were displayed before me on my screen. All were all gone within about 12 seconds.
And so it went. I thought often during those hours of elderly people or perhaps others for whom computers are still confounding. Or, those who cannot afford broadband, or even a computer, to play this lightning-fast, whack-a-mole appointment-seeking game.
The next day, I learned another lesson in this vaccine expedition. By then, I learned to click faster and keep hitting the “update” button on the DOH appointment page. Then, it happened. I hit the button to choose an available date and an opening, with an actual time, was there. It was an open circle, with a time listed, just waiting for me to click it. Rapidly, I did. And then a new pop-up box: sorry, that time is no longer available. Actually, I don’t think it used the word “sorry.”
So, on that Tuesday, Feb. 23, I tried a new strategy. When multiple days’ worth of appointments would appear, I would ignore the most desirable, which in my mind were the earliest-available dates. I figured everyone would rush to those. Instead, I dashed down the screen to the later appointment dates.
Shortly after 1 p.m., I scored a vaccine appointment for a date in early April. I filled out all the final pages seeking information and received a text within a minute confirming my appointment.
However, the date was pretty far off. For starters, like millions, I want that vaccine rather desperately to try to put some distance between me and a virus that has killed so many fellow New Yorkers. Fortunately, no one in my direct family has died from it, but one close family member was hospitalized with it for more than a month and another who tested positive, my daughter, a hospital nurse, had multiple, worrisome symptoms before she would recover.
And, with some upcoming major surgery for me, I really wanted that vaccine before heading into a hospital.
So, several days later, I went back in. Now, I had a clue to beating the dreaded “no appointments” pop-up message. I was fully armed with some hard-earned tips. My fingers were rested.
On the first try, an earlier appointment date was secured. Just like that.
I locked it in and then, quickly, canceled my previously made appointment to free up that slot for someone else madly clicking away on their home computers. The system, remarkably, had no problem letting me make a new appointment even though I’d already had one reserved. I wondered how many people are holding multiple appointments simply because they forgot, or didn’t know, to go back and cancel excess ones. The state says people can make more than one appointment for a jab, but that such vaccine seekers will be notified by email that they have to cancel appointments they aren't going to attend or the state will cancel the slots for them.
To listen to the state now, all this angst over vaccine appointments, and all the wrangling people have gone through to try to get one, is all coming to an end soon. A flood of new vaccine doses is coming. New sites are opening. All is almost well.
Indeed, on Thursday, there were some new sites with available appointments for dates in April. But, late this week, during several spot checks of the DOH webpage, state-run vaccine sites – in Albany, Batavia, two sites in Buffalo, the Rochester area, two sites in Queens, Manhattan, Jamestown, Poughkeepsie, two sites on Long Island and one in Westchester County – all had the same message: “No appointments currently available.”
The state has warned from the start of a simple fact: Vaccination demand far exceeds supply. Currently, 12 million New Yorkers are eligible to receive a vaccine. So far, about 3.2 million residents have gotten a first dose of the vaccine, or about 16% of the state’s population.
The rosy talk of easier pathways to a vaccines is hopeful, but it also comes before the list of vaccine eligible individuals is expanded by millions more in the coming days or weeks to include those not currently able to get vaccinated, such as those working in as-yet eligible professions or, eventually, those under 65 with no underlying illnesses and not employed in any number of state-deemed essential sectors.
For now, depending on which category of eligible vaccine recipients you are in and where you live in the state, there is still some luck and work, as well as good broadband service and some quick fingers on a computer keyboard, to get a vaccine.