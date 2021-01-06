'This is domestic terrorism': Reactions from WNY political leaders

Rep. Brian Higgins issued a statement late Wednesday that was harshly critical of the situation unfolding at the Capitol and President Trump’s role in it.
“The US Capitol is a sacred space – a building at the literal center of our capital and central to our democracy,” the Buffalo Democrat said. ”The actions of protestors today, egged on by the outgoing President to disrupt the certification of electoral votes of what is a ceremonial formality, should be seen by all Americans as a challenge to the legitimacy of our democracy. This is domestic terrorism, and it has no place in America.”
Other officials also weighed in on the mayhem.
Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, the Senate Democratic minority leader who could become the majority leader, tweeted, "From @SpeakerPelosi and me: "We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately."
New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy tweeted, "This is not what America or the Republican Party stands for. Our Capitol is a sacred symbol of our great nation. This violent, lawless and disgraceful behavior must end! Respect law and order and our police officers. Stop this mayhem now!"
"At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault," said President-elect Joe Biden in a nationally televised speech. "This is not dissent. It is disorder. It borders on sedition. And it must end now."
"I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege," Biden said.
That wasn't enough for Nate McMurray, who unsuccessfully ran for the 27th Congressional District seat against Republican Chris Jacobs.
"This isn’t 'bordering on sedition.' Wake the hell up. It’s a coup, @JoeBiden," tweeted McMurray.
Jacobs, who moments before protesters stormed the Capitol told The Buffalo News he would object to the certification of electoral votes from swing states that voted for Biden for president, issued a statement condemning the violent protest.
“I condemn the violence and destruction that is taking place in our nation’s capital in the strongest possible terms," Jacobs wrote. "While our country cherishes peaceful protest, this current behavior is unacceptable and has no place in a democracy. I urge all protestors to immediately and peacefully leave the Capitol building and the surrounding area and to follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.”
President Trump tweeted out a video of himself telling the Capitol protesters to "go home."
"I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump said in the video, repeating baseless claims of voter fraud that have been rejected by judges and bipartisan state election officials.
Rep. Tom Reed, who was a co-chair of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign in New York but did not support the Congressional effort to object to the certification of the election of Biden, also issued a statement.
"Violence such as what we are seeing at the Capitol is absolutely unacceptable. We must de-escalate the situation immediately. We are Americans and do not do this," Reed said.
"My heart breaks for our nation right now. Our country and its beautiful democracy is better than this. Our Constitution calls for the civil transition of power and though we may not agree with the election results, we must agree to always act with honor and civility towards all. We believe in the right to peacefully protest, but we must emphatically reject these horrible instances of physical attacks on our governing institutions and let democracy proceed."
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown called the protesters at the Capitol a mob.
"The mob that descended upon the Capitol does not represent the values and character of America. This siege must end. I call for an immediate end for this insurrection," he tweeted.
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul called the intruders domestic terrorists and said they should be brought to justice.
"It’s more than an assault on the Capitol building. It’s an assault on democracy and America itself. Domestic terrorists who undermine our free and fair elections and attempt to sabotage the peaceful transfer of power must be brought to justice," she tweeted.