'This is domestic terrorism': Reactions from WNY leaders

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul called the intruders domestic terrorists and said they should be brought to justice.

"It’s more than an assault on the Capitol building. It’s an assault on democracy and America itself. Domestic terrorists who undermine our free and fair elections and attempt to sabotage the peaceful transfer of power must be brought to justice," she tweeted.

Politicians on both sides of the political debate condemned protesters who attacked police and military who responded at the Capitol building on Wednesday.



Tweeted Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw: "Violence is never the answer."

State University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi said the lawlessness and chaos that erupted at the Capitol Wednesday was horrifying:

"As we look beyond this dark day, may each of us do our part to uphold our nation’s cherished ideals and work tirelessly and peacefully to mend the divisions that threaten them," Tripathi said.