Sources: Tentative deal in place to legalize marijuana in New York State

It also allows police to use marijuana odor to help determine if a driver is impaired, but bans odor from being a reason to search a vehicle. It calls for driving while impaired by marijuana use to be a driving while ability impaired violation, the lowest degree of driving while intoxicated violation, resulting in a violation and not a misdemeanor. Negotiators into Wednesday afternoon were working on that one provision and cautioned that the final terms may have been changed; information on whether those changes happened in the final deal were not immediately available. Legislation spelling out exactly what lawmakers will be voting on in the days ahead was also not yet made public on Wednesday afternoon.