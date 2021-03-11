Some lawmakers push a Cuomo step-aside route

ALBANY – On the heels of a new allegation emerging against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, some lawmakers from his own party are starting to press a new route for the governor, who has said there is “no way” he would resign: temporarily step aside and let Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul act in his capacity.

The state Constitution would permit such a course of action as an alternative to Cuomo’s outright resignation or impeachment, a legal route that does not appear to have the votes among Democrats.

The idea of Cuomo stepping aside – at least until an investigation overseen by Attorney General Letitia James is completed in May – gathered steam in private talks among lawmakers on Wednesday.

Assemblyman John McDonald, an Albany County Democrat, tweeted Wednesday night that “it is in the best interest of our state” that Cuomo step aside and let Hochul serve as governor until the James report is issued “or any other potential inquiries reach a conclusion or a removal determination under the law is made.”

“These are serious allegations and the people of the state of New York need steady leadership without distraction," McDonald wrote.