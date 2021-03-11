Some lawmakers push a Cuomo step-aside route

ALBANY – On the heels of a new allegation emerging against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, some lawmakers from his own party are starting to press a new route for the governor, who has said there is “no way” he would resign: temporarily step aside and let Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul act in his capacity.
The state Constitution would permit such a course of action as an alternative to Cuomo’s outright resignation or impeachment, a legal route that does not appear to have the votes among Democrats.
The idea of Cuomo stepping aside – at least until an investigation overseen by Attorney General Letitia James is completed in May – gathered steam in private talks among lawmakers on Wednesday.
Assemblyman John McDonald, an Albany County Democrat, tweeted Wednesday night that “it is in the best interest of our state” that Cuomo step aside and let Hochul serve as governor until the James report is issued “or any other potential inquiries reach a conclusion or a removal determination under the law is made.”
“These are serious allegations and the people of the state of New York need steady leadership without distraction," McDonald wrote.
The lawmaker’s comments came after the Albany Times Union reported that an unidentified Cuomo staffer has accused the Democratic governor of groping a woman at the Executive Mansion a few blocks from the state Capitol.
The newspaper, quoting an unnamed source, said the woman late last year was called to the governor’s mansion to help him with a cell phone matter. When there, Cuomo closed the door to a room and reached under her blouse and fondled her, the paper reported.
Cuomo denied the incident occurred.
The woman is the sixth case to emerge in which Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment. But this incident, if true, rise could rise to the level of criminal sexual wrongdoing.
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, a Democrat, issued a statement late Wednesday night saying that no criminal complaint has been filed by the woman in the latest incident against Cuomo. But she said Albany Police Chief, Eric Hawkins has assured her that his department “stands ready to assist any victim who seeks to come forward.”
The question of succession has been raised as the scandal enveloping Cuomo has spread. If a governor dies or resigns from office, the lieutenant governor “shall become” the governor.
But the lieutenant governor “shall act as governor” in several other instances: if a governor is impeached, is out of state, “or otherwise unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of governor.” The lieutenant governor’s time as acting governor ends when “the inability shall cease or until the term of the governor shall expire.”
After the latest account of a woman making complaints about Cuomo’s words and actions toward them, the number of lawmakers calling for him to resign began rising again Wednesday night. As of this morning, 20 of 43 Democratic lawmakers in the Senate – where Democrats hold supermajority status – have issued Cuomo-must-resign statements. Lawmakers are also upset about Cuomo’s handling of the Covid pandemic in nursing homes, including undercounting of how many residents of the facilities died last year from Covid-19.
“In light of these allegations, coupled with the deliberate mishandling and withholding of information, I believe it is in the best interest of the people of New York for the governor to resign," freshman Senator Michelle Hinchey, a Hudson Valley Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday night.
In the Assembly, where Democrats also hold a supermajority, freshman Jessica Gonzales-Rojas, a Queens Democrat, tweeted last night: “I’ve had enough. Cuomo must be impeached.”
This morning, Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, an Albany Democrat, joined the Cuomo step-aside push. She previously was among 21 female Democratic Assembly members to say James’ investigation should be permitted to run its course before Cuomo’s fate is decided.
But with the most recent allegation involving Cuomo and one of his female staffers at the governor’s mansion, Fahey today says should temporarily step aside “and let our well-respected” lieutenant governor serve as acting governor until the attorney general’s investigation is underway.