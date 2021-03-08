Should Cuomo resign now? WNY's Democratic lawmakers check in

ALBANY – A growing number of state lawmakers in the Democratic majority have been calling for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign – or that he be impeached – in the wake of multiple scandals involving everything from sexual harassment and Covid-19 nursing home deaths to potential structural problems involving a $4 billion bridge Cuomo had built downstate.
But Democrats from Western New York, save one so far, are not rushing to join that chorus. Instead, while criticizing Cuomo, they are taking a wait-and-see approach while investigations into the matters are carried out by Attorney General Letitia James.
The move Sunday by Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester County Democrat, amounts to the sharpest body blow to the Democratic governor since the scandals began.
On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of Westchester, one of the state’s most influential Democrats, called on Cuomo to resign. She said that the scandals are creating too many distractions for state government at a crucial time in New York’s history.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, didn’t go that far Sunday, but did say that Cuomo should “seriously consider” whether he can effectively be governor any longer.
The Democrats are far behind Republicans in calling for action against Cuomo. In fact, on Monday, 21 upstate and downstate Democratic female members of the Assembly said that James’ investigation should play out before any decisions about Cuomo’s future are made. But the GOP is deep into the minority in both the Senate and Assembly and essentially have no say over how things get done in Albany.
So, where do Western New York Democrats in power in Albany stand on whether Cuomo should resign now or that the James’ investigation be allowed to run its course? In public statements and in response to questions from The Buffalo News, all but one laid out their positions.
Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera of Buffalo did not respond to a request for comment.
The distractions of scandals are being used by a growing number of lawmakers to make a demand: Cuomo must resign.
Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo
Kennedy said his stance from last week has not changed and that he is focused on the outcome of the James’ probe, although he also said sexual harassment allegations coming from women against Cuomo depict “very clear examples of abuses of power and authority.”
“We need answers and we need it immediately," he said. "I firmly believe that the women who come forward to share their experiences deserve a fair and transparent process.”
He added that James has shown to be a thorough investigator.
“At the end of this investigation, we should have a clear picture of what transpired … We will not tolerate this kind of behavior in state government, not anywhere,” he said
Sen. Sean Ryan of Buffalo
Ryan said the allegations against Cuomo are “disturbing and warrant a truly independent investigation and New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened as it relates to nursing home fatalities during the pandemic.”
“The Senate Investigations Committee will soon begin hearing sworn testimony regarding nursing homes, and Attorney General Letitia James has begun the process to investigate the allegations made against the governor. Stepping in front of the Attorney General’s investigation and the work of the Senate Investigations Committee will only prevent all the facts from coming forward," he said.
Lawmakers gave the governor extraordinary powers last March, but with the sexual harassment and nursing home scandals well underway, Democrats this week agreed to take back some of the historic authority.
Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo
The second-highest ranking member of the Assembly signed onto a letter with 20 other female Assembly Democrats in dismissing the Cuomo-should-resign effort, at least for now.
“We request that (James) be allowed the appropriate time to complete her investigation rather than undermine her role and responsibility as the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York. Our democracy demands that we be diligent and expeditious in our search for truth and justice. This matter deserves no less degree of care. We collectively request that all complaints involving sexual misconduct or otherwise be made with the attorney general of the State of New York. We respectfully want to honor all situations simultaneously and believe the attorney general is best equipped to do just that," Peoples-Stokes and the others wrote Monday.
Assemblyman Pat Burke of Buffalo (on Twitter Sunday)
“After these latest allegations against Governor Cuomo, an unacceptable pattern of behavior has been made clear. Governor Cuomo can no longer be entrusted to lead our state and he must resign,” Burke said.
Assemblywoman Monica Wallace of Lancaster
“The independent investigation by the AG must continue and should be expanded to include the most recent allegations, including the deeply troubling allegations that the Cuomo administration intentionally omitted or changed data relating to nursing home (Covid) deaths. The AG has the investigatory tools at her disposal to interview witnesses under oath, issue subpoenas, and develop the evidence necessary to support these allegations,” Wallace said.
The governor usually dominates any room he enters by the sheer force of his persona – even without the trappings of his office, McCarthy says.
Assemblywoman Karen McMahon of Williamsville
McMahon signed onto the same letter as Peoples-Stokes and some other female members of the Assembly Democratic conference. On Monday, in a separate statement to the Buffalo News, she said:
“I will continue to follow these events as they unfold, however, having spent the bulk of my career in the courts, I believe we should wait until all the evidence is in before we determine guilt, and if appropriate, penalty."
Assemblyman William Conrad of Tonawanda
"As of this moment, the State is facing an unprecedented budget crisis, and communities and families across every district are suffering," Conrad said. "Lawmakers are also trying to facilitate the vaccination process for millions of vulnerable residents. We need to get our children back into school, and reopen the economy as quickly and as safely as possible. In short, the Legislature has a lot of urgent work to do.
"We must sharpen our collective focus and continue on with what we've been elected to do: serve the people of the State of New York. While I trust that the investigations underway will bring us the honest answers we are owed, I agree with Assembly Speaker Heastie that this is no time for distraction. ... If these serious revelations continue to hinder that work, I would hope the Governor would weigh the impact on New York and its citizens."