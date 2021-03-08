Should Cuomo resign now? WNY's Democratic lawmakers check in

“The Senate Investigations Committee will soon begin hearing sworn testimony regarding nursing homes, and Attorney General Letitia James has begun the process to investigate the allegations made against the governor. Stepping in front of the Attorney General’s investigation and the work of the Senate Investigations Committee will only prevent all the facts from coming forward," he said.

“We request that (James) be allowed the appropriate time to complete her investigation rather than undermine her role and responsibility as the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York. Our democracy demands that we be diligent and expeditious in our search for truth and justice. This matter deserves no less degree of care. We collectively request that all complaints involving sexual misconduct or otherwise be made with the attorney general of the State of New York. We respectfully want to honor all situations simultaneously and believe the attorney general is best equipped to do just that," Peoples-Stokes and the others wrote Monday.