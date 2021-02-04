Serious medical condition but under 65: feds said vaccinate, but NY still waits

ALBANY – When it comes to access to the lifesaving Covid-19 vaccine in New York, where one person is making most of the key decisions, public policy decision-making can shift quickly.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo dismissed a question posed to him by a reporter from The City, an online news outlet, who asked whether restaurant workers should be eligible for Covid vaccines now that the state was further reopening in-person dining.
He called it a “cheap, insincere discussion” because, he said, some currently vaccine-eligible people might have to be pushed aside to make way for a surge of restaurant workers looking for the vaccine.
Within 24 hours, Cuomo reversed course. He declared that restaurant workers, whose ranks total more than 400,000 in the state, were eligible to receive the vaccine. He put the onus on local governments to determine if supplies were adequate to cover them. At the same event, Cuomo unveiled two other categories of vaccine-eligible people: those living and working in facilities that care for the developmentally disabled and taxi/mobile ride-hailing drivers.
Yet, for the millions of people who have serious medical conditions but are under the cutoff age of 65, the vaccination door has remained closed. They have no route to the vaccine until Cuomo says so, and unlike a growing number of governors, he’s reluctant to open that door.
Supply problems continue
As Cuomo and other governors around the nation have been saying, there is no way to meet the current demand because vaccine supplies coming from the federal government are too small. But people under age 65, battling everything from cancer to heart disease to immunocompromised conditions to lung disorders, have been identified by federal health officials as being at especially severe risk if they contract Covid.
“Cancer patients are at increased risk of severe illness with Covid-19 and should be included in high-risk groups prioritized for vaccination," the American Cancer Society said in a statement this week.
A growing number of states have put people under age 65 and with serious health conditions onto the vaccine eligibility list and are providing them the arm jabs.
Not New York, even though Cuomo on Jan. 12 floated the idea of such people being given access to the vaccine after a guidance update by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That still hasn’t happened, and Cuomo gave a pessimistic assessment of the situation this week.
For Cuomo, it’s all about the numbers. In a news conference Tuesday, he said that people now eligible for a vaccine in New York – from nurses and teachers to police officers and anyone over the age of 65 – total 7 million people. And the state has been getting about 300,000 vaccines a week he says, a number that is rising by 20% with added doses promised to all states this week by the new Biden White House.
If all the people under age 65 with underlying medical conditions that put them especially at risk with Covid were suddenly added, Cuomo said, that would make 4 million more New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine. Then, the inability of people now eligible to get a vaccine – witnessed by vaccine centers running out of supplies and New Yorkers unable to get through on a special state vaccine telephone hotline – would be even worse.
'Let's recognize the reality'
“Eligibility without availability is illusory. And not only is it illusory I think it’s counterproductive," Cuomo said. Telling 4 million people with medical conditions that they are eligible “but we’re nowhere near being able to get it to you … (is) meaningless," Cuomo said.
“Without an increase in the supply, then it’s just all posturing. … Let’s recognize the reality," he added.
Anxiety levels are already running high among people who are eligible – and can’t get the vaccine.
“It’s frustrating and it’s totally a mess," said Gwen Cruz-Hunt, a resident of the Lovejoy neighborhood in Buffalo. She is 75 and has asthma and high blood pressure and has been unable to get the vaccine anywhere near Buffalo.
When interviewed Wednesday, Cruz-Hunt said she has been trying to get the vaccine for more than two weeks. “It leaves me feeling like they’re lying. They’re saying the vaccine is here and that they were going to evenly distribute it among the communities. They have not done that," she said. On Thursday morning, she went as a walk-in at a local church and got her first dose of the vaccine.
Much of this who-gets-the-vaccine-when controversy could be expected.
By the middle of this week, efforts were rapidly expanding by groups to widen the priority vaccine list. Some state lawmakers, for instance, were pushing an effort to move up food pantry workers to the current tier of eligible vaccine recipients.
Behind the scenes, letters were circulating from members of key committees of the New York State Bar Association in an attempt to get different some lawyers – from criminal and civil court lawyers and judges and prosecutors to all lawyers – onto a better place in the vaccination line. One proposed resolution, obtained by The Buffalo News and set to be reviewed next week by the Bar Association’s executive committee, called for the group to lobby Cuomo and other officials to get included legal personnel in the current vaccination round. The reasoning: their importance in a “fully functioning” legal system, which is “the backbone of our Republic and democratic form of government.”
Physicians raise concerns
Meanwhile, some physicians who treat people with serious, underlying medical issues and are not eligible for the vaccine yet are displeased with a system they say should have been anticipated years ago. At the very least, they say, the world knew last spring that vaccines were the ultimate answer to Covid-19, and that officials in charge should have planned better for the day they arrived instead of the ad hoc changes now ruling the vaccination distribution system.
“All this was all entirely predictable," said Dr. Thomas Hughes, chief medical officer of Optimum Physician Alliance, a Buffalo-based network of physicians.
“We should have known about the groups who are falling through the (vaccination) cracks … and we should have solved it during Covid."
Hughes said the state should have better considered the entire population to determine eligibility, not, for instance, an age barometer. “There are some very, very healthy 75-year-olds and some very, very sick 50-year-olds. I understand the way we are doing it now is clean and easy. That doesn’t mean it’s fair," he said.
Cuomo has said he wants more information from federal health officials about what conditions should be on a priority at-risk list for people to get the vaccine.
But many states aren’t waiting and are giving out vaccines to people under 65 using an existing list by the CDC detailing what health conditions are at increased risk if Covid is contracted. Some are tweaking that list to come up with their own systems.
In Mississippi, for instance, anyone 16 to 64 years old with a “chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from Covid-19” can get the vaccine. Its health department lists a variety of specific conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease, as eligible. Or, in the end, the state says that other conditions can be covered “as determined by your medical provider.”
In Massachusetts, vaccines can go to people between the age of 16 to 62 to have at least two high-risk medical conditions, which are based on CDC guidelines.
“I think the state is in a difficult situation, don’t get me wrong," Hughes said of New York’s vaccination program and shortages of the vaccine. “Having said that, I think they’re trying to dissect a very complicated problem with a blunt tool.”
Hughes’ practice is hearing its patients with serious chronic conditions but who haven’t met the age eligibility for the vaccine.
“What a terrifying time it is for them. These are people in good times who feel their lives are in jeopardy," he said. “There are two things going on: They see the vaccine is out there. They know it won’t make them less sick, but they recognize if that if they get Covid it’s not going to go well for them. Also, we’re progressively seeing people losing interest in the standard operating procedures of Covid. So these patients find themselves in a world less looking to protect each other," he said of attitudes about relaxed social distancing and mask-wearing standards.
“I think those patients need attention and advocacy," Dr. Richard Carlson of the Tonawanda-based Sheridan Medical Group and Primary Care IPA, said of the under-65 population with underlying illnesses. “They should be a priority.”
Carlson said it makes medical sense to prioritize people over 65 as well, but those younger and with serious underlying conditions should be on the vaccine list. He suggested vaccines be brought to places like dialysis centers to vaccinate people with chronic kidney diseases.
Some other physicians say New York State has little choice given the vaccine supply problems.
“At the present time, what we’re doing here in New York State is an appropriate approach given the limited supply of vaccines," Dr. John Fudyma, chief medical officer at Amherst-based Latus Medical Care, said of at-risk patients under age 65.
Physicians said one of the biggest hopes to beat back Covid centers on additional vaccine manufacturing approvals, especially one to be reviewed by the CDC produced by Johnson & Johnson. It features only one dose – not two – and would not require the cold storage protection like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. That would make the vaccine more widely available in places like doctors’ offices.
“It could be a game-changer," Fudyma said.