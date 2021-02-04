Serious medical condition but under 65: feds said vaccinate, but NY still waits

If all the people under age 65 with underlying medical conditions that put them especially at risk with Covid were suddenly added, Cuomo said, that would make 4 million more New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine. Then, the inability of people now eligible to get a vaccine – witnessed by vaccine centers running out of supplies and New Yorkers unable to get through on a special state vaccine telephone hotline – would be even worse.

'Let's recognize the reality'

“Eligibility without availability is illusory. And not only is it illusory I think it’s counterproductive," Cuomo said. Telling 4 million people with medical conditions that they are eligible “but we’re nowhere near being able to get it to you … (is) meaningless," Cuomo said.

“Without an increase in the supply, then it’s just all posturing. … Let’s recognize the reality," he added.

Anxiety levels are already running high among people who are eligible – and can’t get the vaccine.

“It’s frustrating and it’s totally a mess," said Gwen Cruz-Hunt, a resident of the Lovejoy neighborhood in Buffalo. She is 75 and has asthma and high blood pressure and has been unable to get the vaccine anywhere near Buffalo.