Senate, Assembly propose sharply higher spending, tax hikes than Cuomo

Assembly Democrats also want a surcharge on capital gains – one of the healthier sources of tax receipts for New York during the pandemic – on wealthy New Yorkers, and a surcharge on corporate franchise, utility and insurance companies. About $200 million would come from imposing a tax on wealthy people who own second homes in New York City.

Senate Democrats join the Assembly in tax hikes on the wealthy, though in some slightly different ways depending on the tax. Their tax package is worth about $8.2 billion this coming year. They also provide various middle class tax breaks, including a $400 million state income tax credit to help qualified homeowners lower their property taxes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The tax increases come on top of a major flow of revenue coming from Washington from a new Covid stimulus law signed recently by President Biden; Washington is sending Albany $12.5 billion, which can be spent over the coming several years to deal with projected state budget deficits.

The annual one-house budget bill passage process, beyond sending political, wish-list messages to special interest groups and lobbyists, traditionally kick off budget talks between the Legislature and governor to reach a final deal before the new fiscal year starts April 1.