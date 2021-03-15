Senate, Assembly propose sharply higher spending, tax hikes than Cuomo

ALBANY – Democrats who run the State Senate and Assembly on Monday staked out their ideas how a new state budget should tax and spend in the coming year, depicting sharply different priorities compared with embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
The two houses, in nonbinding budget resolutions, called for sharply higher taxes on wealthy people and some corporations; double-digit increases in state aid to public schools; fiscal boosts for local governments; and a series of plans to help small businesses, residential renters and others to recover from the economic sledgehammer of Covid-19 and shutdown orders to deal with the pandemic.
“Our budget must meet the moment," said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat.
“This budget process is a major opportunity to help lead New York through the ongoing dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic and lay the foundation to grow stronger in the future,” added Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester Democrat.
Democrats hold supermajority status in both houses.
The Assembly proposed nearly $6.7 billion in new tax increases this year rising to $8.1 billion in 2022, including three income tax rate hikes. The size of those increases would depend on whether a couple – for instance – earned over $2 million; or between $5 million and $25 million; or over $25 million annually. That tax alone would raise a projected $4.3 billion.
Assembly Democrats also want a surcharge on capital gains – one of the healthier sources of tax receipts for New York during the pandemic – on wealthy New Yorkers, and a surcharge on corporate franchise, utility and insurance companies. About $200 million would come from imposing a tax on wealthy people who own second homes in New York City.
Senate Democrats join the Assembly in tax hikes on the wealthy, though in some slightly different ways depending on the tax. Their tax package is worth about $8.2 billion this coming year. They also provide various middle class tax breaks, including a $400 million state income tax credit to help qualified homeowners lower their property taxes.
The tax increases come on top of a major flow of revenue coming from Washington from a new Covid stimulus law signed recently by President Biden; Washington is sending Albany $12.5 billion, which can be spent over the coming several years to deal with projected state budget deficits.
The annual one-house budget bill passage process, beyond sending political, wish-list messages to special interest groups and lobbyists, traditionally kick off budget talks between the Legislature and governor to reach a final deal before the new fiscal year starts April 1.
Those talks will be more awkward than any time in modern history. Cuomo is facing calls to resign from more than half the Legislature amid allegations he sexually harassed a half-dozen women, including former staffers, and that he undercounted Covid nursing home deaths, a matter being investigated by federal prosecutors and the FBI. He has said he won’t resign.
At a Covid-related event on Long Island Monday that was closed to reporters, Cuomo called the 2021 budget one of the most consequential in state history. He indicated tax hikes will be a major point of budget talks. “If you’re not careful the way you do it, you may actually lose money for the state, because business and residents will make changes," he said of companies and people who could leave the state.
Cuomo will be negotiating with Heastie, whose fellow Assembly Democrats approved the start of an impeachment investigation, and Stewart-Cousins, who has called for Cuomo to resign.
Other items in the legislative budget plans include:
• About $3.1 billion in the Assembly Democrats’ plan for Covid federal and state relief for lower income renters who were financially affected by Covid. With a lot of help from Washington, it calls for spending $208.3 billion when all sources are counted, or $12.2 billion more than Cuomo’s budget plan; the general fund portion of its budget, paid for mostly with state tax revenues, totals $91.6 billion, 10.6% higher than Cuomo’s proposal.
• Higher spending on public schools, including state aid for operating budgets, such as teacher salaries. Also more money for the State University of New York, student financial aid programs; local road and bridge repair efforts; mass transit; Medicaid; child care; and homeless programs.
• The Senate proposes to advance a $3 billion environmental bond act that was canceled last year and, along with the Assembly in near-identical bill language legalizes mobile sports betting on college and pro sports contests, a gambling activity now limited to certain brick-and-mortar casinos.
Mobile sports betting is not the only reliance for new gambling sector revenues; the Senate also wants to award three new casinos in the New York City area. At the same time, Senate Democrats also want to give a tax break of up to 20% for 4 upstate casinos that have not meet tax revenue projections compared to when they were awarded the gambling licenses six years ago.
Talks on legalizing the cultivation, sale and use of marijuana in New York were described as “very close” by those involved in the matter, and a deal could come any day this week – in advance of the overall budget agreements later this month. Efforts to legalize the drug’s sale and use have been kicking around the Legislature for years. Cuomo said he talked through the weekend with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Buffalo Democrat and the Assembly sponsor of the measure.