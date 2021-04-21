Rush of calls to Assembly hotline with info on Cuomo scandals

ALBANY – The state Assembly’s impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has attracted more than 200 tips to a hotline reporting system and outside lawyers have contacted lawyers for more than 70 people who might have “relevant” information for the probe, Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine said Wednesday.

The committee, charged with running an impeachment investigation, held its second public meeting on Wednesday afternoon. It lasted eight minutes before going into private, executive session in a meeting with Democratic and Republican lawmakers and lawyers with Davis Polk, a private Manhattan firm doing the investigatory legwork for the Assembly.

Lavine said the Davis Polk lawyers are working with all “due and deliberate speed." The committee is looking into various allegations against Cuomo, including that he sexually harassed women, including current and former staffers, and misled the public about Covid-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

The various scandals are being investigated by state Attorney General Letitia James. Federal prosecutors are also looking into the Cuomo administration’s underreporting of nursing home Covid deaths.

