Rob Astorino vows GOP primary in race for governor while seeking election reforms

"Twenty-five percent is very possible because I've talked to a lot of chairmen who feel this has all been rushed and that they were pressed into an endorsement," he said. "Whether it's 25% or by petitions, we'll be on the ballot."

On Wednesday, Astorino offered the first specifics of his 2022 candidacy with a plan to reform and improve New York's election system. He avoids claims made by some Republicans who say election irregularities resulted in a fraudulent victory for President Biden in 2020. But he offered new proposals he says New Yorkers are demanding.

"I want to strengthen the election system because most people have lost confidence in the system," he said. "We've seen recounts, we've seen different interpretations of the law and ballots thrown out."

Some highlights of the plan unveiled Wednesday include:

• Requiring photo identification prior to voting in person (anyone without photo ID would receive one free of charge).

"It's absurd we don't have to prove who we are when we vote," he said.

• Restoring a signature requirement for absentee ballot applications.

• Strengthening chain of custody protocols for all mail-in ballots to prevent ballot harvesting.