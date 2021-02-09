Reed goes to Albany to criticize Cuomo on Covid nursing home controversy

ALBANY – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, took his criticisms of New York’s Covid nursing home fatalities’ controversy to the state Capitol Tuesday and one floor above his chief target in the matter: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Calling Cuomo responsible for the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents from Covid, Reed said he has “hope” the Biden administration’s Justice Department will look into the matter “and hold the governor accountable.”

“These mothers, these fathers, these grandmothers, these grandfathers deserve justice," Reed said Tuesday as he joined Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican, and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, an Oswego County Republican.

Reed said he wants to know the status of an inquiry that began during the Trump administration into the New York nursing home deaths, as well as what the new Biden administration will do going forward on the matter.

Reed is among the possible Republicans who might try to challenge Cuomo in the 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

The Cuomo administration released a statement seeking to tie Reed to Jan. 6 riot in Washington that led to impeachment proceedings against former President Trump.