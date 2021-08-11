ALBANY – The resignation of Andrew M. Cuomo as New York’s 56th governor – paving the way for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to be governor in 14 days – raises many questions about process, continuity of key government duties and filling of key positions in Albany.

A look at just some of the immediate issues in the process:

Why is Cuomo waiting 14 days to leave office?

The explanations vary, depending on who one asks.

Cuomo’s office said it is meant to ensure a “smooth transition.” But when Eliot Spitzer left office, like Cuomo will, under a cloud in March 2008, he announced a five-day waiting period before formally stepping down. At the time, he said it came at “Lieutenant Governor (David) Paterson’s request.”

Asked if Hochul made any requests for Cuomo to delay formally leaving office after his resignation announcement Tuesday, a spokesman for Hochul did not respond.

New York Common Cause was among those on Tuesday saying Cuomo needs to leave office immediately and not wait two weeks. He could make many decisions – both on fiscal and policy matters – that could have expensive or long-term implications.

“New Yorkers require a functioning government, not a leadership void created by a grace period for misconduct," said the group’s Susan Lerner.

It's noteworthy that Cuomo leaves office not owning a home or apartment. He had lived with a girlfriend before they broke up, but the Executive Mansion has been Cuomo’s full-time residence. Where will he go? It was just one question being asked, though the governor is a millionaire, thanks to investments made while he was governor and book deals he cut with private publishing houses.

How will the transition work?

With no legal framework, it will work however Hochul and Cuomo want it to work. Some lawmakers say Cuomo should have zero role in the transition. Hochul is expected to lean heavily on fiscal and government experts, including some lawmakers, to help her create a new cabinet or prepare for taking office.

The governor, as witnessed during first year of Covid-19 in 2020, has extraordinary powers over state and local governments if he or she wishes to use them. While the state budget is a product of the governor and Legislature, the governor is ultimately the banker, deciding whether to accelerate or delay – or even earmark – billions of state dollars after a fiscal plan is enacted.

Hochul has to decide who she will and won’t keep among the Cuomo administration’s staffers. She could, as has been done before, call for the immediate resignations of all senior staffers and agency commissioners, and then re-hire or dismiss who she wants.

In the transition process, Hochul will be dealing with an immediate crisis: a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

What about the investigations of Cuomo?

Cuomo’s troubles are not just related to allegations that he sexually harassed women, including young staffers in his office. On that matter, local law enforcement officials say Cuomo’s exit does not halt the criminal probes they have underway.

Cuomo has also been under an impeachment investigation in the Assembly for allegedly using state resources to write a book that brought him $5.1 million last year; pushing friends and family members ahead of the line to get Covid-19 tests; and for undercounting nursing home Covid-19 deaths last year.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the day before Cuomo’s announcement Tuesday that his chamber’s impeachment probe would become “moot” if Cuomo steps down. But could the Assembly Judiciary Committee still proceed with its ongoing probes of Cuomo and just not call them an impeachment investigation?

Heastie’s office and Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine, in charge of the impeachment probe, said nothing Tuesday about what would happen with the wide-ranging investigations they have underway.

The Assembly panel already has a meeting planned for next week and there will be pressure by many lawmakers to, at the very least, publish a report on its investigation’s findings so far, if not move ahead with a final look at all the remaining issues. How would it look, some lawmakers say, for the Assembly to drop the nursing home portion of their work given the thousands who died in the facilities last year?

Who becomes the new lieutenant governor?

It depends.

If Hochul decides not to fill her soon-to-be-vacant post, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester County Democrat, would take on the duties of lieutenant governor. The legal duties of a lieutenant governor, though, are limited. One is to preside over the state Senate. But Stewart-Cousins is already head of the Senate.

The other is to serve as acting governor if Hochul dies, is incapacitated or leaves the state – even for a few hours.

Most Democrats, though, believe Hochul will take the opportunity to select someone as her lieutenant governor, as Paterson did a year after he became governor in 2008. For geographic balancing, it’s likely the Buffalo Democrat would tap some from downstate who might want to run with her for a full term in the 2022 elections.

Among the names already kicking around as potential Hochul picks: Senators Jamaal Bailey of the Bronx and Brian Benjamin of Harlem.

Hochul's spokesman did not respond to questions about whether Hochul asked Cuomo to delay his departure and about her potential second-in-command picks.

