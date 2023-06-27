New York drinking water suppliers were already looking at $900 million in estimated costs to remove so-called PFAS “forever chemicals” from the water that flows out of their customers’ taps. Now they - and their customers - could be on the hook for more if a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposal goes into effect.

State health officials did not directly respond to questions about how much it would cost for water systems to comply with the recommended EPA standards. But years ago they estimated it would cost New York water utilities $855 million upfront and more than $45 million to maintain for treatment to limit New Yorkers’ exposure to the harmful chemicals known as PFAS.

That was to meet 2020 state standards that limit two main PFAS chemicals from the water. But now, in light of even stricter proposed regulations, which would further limit exposure via drinking water to PFAS, hundreds more New York utilities could be affected.

“At the end of the day … our ratepayers are the ones that will be on the hook for compliance costs associated with the cost to supply water to them as customers,” said Ken Naugle, production engineer for the Monroe County Water Authority.

Naugle’s water supplier has already made the investment in granular activated carbon technology that captures PFAS particles as the water moves through filters.

But he said the cost to maintain that technology is getting more expensive – and he worries how new regulations could impact that.

“There's a big fear on our part that there could be a real shortage of this material, if everybody has to comply and there's a lot more demand and it has to be changed more regularly,” he said. It’s going to be a real issue at some point, certainly in terms of cost, but maybe even in terms of availability.”

Environmental advocates say the cost is worth it to protect people from PFAS chemicals, which are likely human carcinogens and have been linked to cancers, organ damage and reproductive issues.

“It’s time for a precautionary approach,” said Peggy Kurtz, leader of the Rockland Water Coalition in Rockland County. “This is long overdue.”

But some, like Marty Aman, a water utility operator in Wayne County, are “skeptical (about going) to this great expense and all these extra measures to be more protective” that it will make a big difference.

“I'm hopeful that it that it rings the bell in terms of effectiveness, in terms of really helping,” Aman said.

The costs have led to a key question for cash-strapped utilities who are already struggling to keep up with deferred maintenance, lead pipe removal and other water contaminants: Who should be saddled with the cost of installing the technology to get rid of the PFAS chemicals that eventually wound up in New York waterways?

Some advocates, like Robert Hayes of Environmental Advocates NY, say the companies that used or manufactured the chemicals, not New York or federal taxpayers, should be forced to pay for cleanup.

“It should be the chemical companies that developed PFAS that have known for decades but continue to put them into products because it was profitable to do so,” Hayes said. “Anywhere they can be held accountable, that is the best case scenario for paying for getting treatment installed.”

Leonardo Trasande, a pediatric environmental health researcher at New York University, pointed out that PFAS chemicals “are not put in the water supply by the local municipalities.”

“They were put in the water supply by companies that profited off of making PFAS,” Trasande said. “ The ‘Polluter Pays’ principle is a tried and true principle not just of environmental policy and ethics but of American law.”

But even successful lawsuits and complaints against such companies can take years and is not always a sure thing.

In the case of Hoosick Falls, where contamination was discovered back in 2015, the state of New York just announced in May that it had reached a $45 million agreement with companies Saint-Gobain and Honeywell to implement a new water supply for Hoosick Falls.

Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a May release that he is “thrilled to see that residents in Hoosick Falls will have a new safe source of clean drinking water that they need and deserve, and is further encouraged to see that the new water supply system will not become the financial burden of New York's taxpayers.”

In other cases, the source of contamination is unknown or was caused by unintentional acts by manufacturers, according to John Gardella, a Boston-based attorney and PFAS expert who represents companies that used PFAS in their products or manufacturing processes.

“Way back when there were no PFAS regulations, it was perfectly permissible and legal to do this,” Gardella said. “Should we shoulder all these companies with the burden and cost of cleaning this up?”

But not all of the water utilities are equally equipped to be able to pay for treatment. There are 2,820 community public water systems serving more than 18.3 million New Yorkers, with nearly 95% of New Yorkers receiving water from public water supplies.

Some, like New York City’s, serve 8.3 million customers, and have more resources to pay for treatment. Others serve just over a dozen people, such as small mobile home parks. But no matter the size, they all have to meet the same maximum contaminant levels.

“The smaller systems don’t have the resources to provide people clean water,” Hayes said. “Small systems don’t have the resources to dig up (lead) pipes, just like they might not have the resources to do the testing and treatment for PFAS.”

State Health Department spokeswoman Erin Clary said the state and federal governments have “made record-setting investments which the department has leveraged to address emerging contaminants in drinking water, including PFAS.”

That includes $30.8 million from the EPA in 2022 and a predicted $35.6 million in 2023, 2024 and 2025. In addition, the state expects to receive $83.7 million in a federal grant to address emerging contaminants in small or disadvantaged communities.

There is also funding available through the New York State Water infrastructure improvement act and the Environmental Bond Act, according to the state health department.

“New York continues to increase its investments in water infrastructure,” Clary said.

But Clary said “federal investment must continue to ensure we have the resources available to continue to address these compounds in the future.”

Meanwhile, Clary noted that any “resident that wishes to reduce exposure to PFAS contaminants in drinking water can purchase a home treatment system.”

For example, residents can buy certain drinking water pitchers or install reverse-osmosis systems in their homes.

But the cost of making those changes is out of reach for many low-income people and renters who don’t have the means to upgrade their drinking water systems, said David Carpenter, a public health physician and professor at the University at Albany.

“There’s a significant population of residents of New York that simply don’t have the financial resources or the knowledge of these dangers,” Carpenter said. “That’s really the responsibility of the state health department and state government in general to set a basic standard that protects the health of everybody, whether they’re wealthy or not wealthy.”