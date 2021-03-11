Peoples-Stokes says marijuana legalization deal getting close

ALBANY – The Assembly’s chief sponsor of a multiyear effort to legalize marijuana in New York says a deal with the Senate and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo could be made in the next couple of weeks.

“It could actually happen outside of the budget process because that’s how close we are to completing a deal," Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Buffalo Democrat, said in an interview Thursday morning.

Cuomo, under fire for sexual harassment allegations by six women, including several current or former staffers, has been especially eager to make a deal this year. In his budget plan, he proposed far more marijuana tax receipts to an effort lawmakers said is critical for a deal: a dedicated, annual funding stream to go to neighborhoods hit particularly hard by high marijuana arrest numbers during the nation’s long war on drugs.

Lawmakers want that money to go to various efforts, including job creation programs in low-income, minority neighborhoods, additional health care services and targeted economic development initiatives.

“Talks are really good and really fruitful and I’m really encouraged," Peoples-Stokes said of negotiations over the dedicated marijuana tax revenues.