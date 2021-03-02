Opposition mounts against Cuomo in face of harassment allegations

Cuomo again stayed out of public view on Tuesday. But his office tried to display a sense of normalcy as it issued press release after press release through the day on everything from updates on Covid-related issues to the awarding of various state grants to an infusion of more money for food banks.

+2 Long a #MeToo movement champion, Hochul stays largely silent on Cuomo Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo has had very little to say about the sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Staunch allies offer some pushback

Significantly, however, Cuomo gained at least tepid support from a pair of staunch allies – Heastie and state Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs – signaling at least some pushback to salvage the deteriorating situation.

Jacobs, the governor's hand-picked party leader who also heads Nassau County Democrats, called for all involved to wait for the outcome of an investigation headed by Attorney General Letitia James.

"It is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed and the results reported," he said.

While noting widespread Democratic support for the James probe, Jacobs was quick to deflect attention back toward Republicans and allegations of sexual harassment and assault leveled over the years at former President Donald Trump.