One week before becoming governor, Hochul woos rivals and raises money

“We have a lot to do. I’m really looking forward to meeting with Lt. Gov. Hochul. Look, I think we’ll be able to work well together. We’ve already spoken. … I think we’re going to be able to do a lot of good work," the mayor said.

Cuomo, who is resigning under the weight of sexual harassment and other scandals, has openly been at war with de Blasio for years. On Tuesday, de Blasio talked before his Hochul meeting to note that she is “an open person,” a “decent person” and “a thoughtful person.”

As for Cuomo, the mayor said “he is not normal” and that his style to “bully and harass people all day long” will end with his resignation at 11:59 p.m. Monday. He said he looks forward to getting back to “something approximating normalcy and just have elected officials work together and address the issues.”

After their meeting, Hochul and de Blasio issued a brief, joint statement that said their talks on various issues were "productive" and that they "look forward to working with each other to continue New York City's recovery and end the fight against Covid."

Hochul also met privately to talk with officials, teachers and some parents about the reopening of the New York City school system.