ALBANY – Soon after Gov. Kathy Hochul won election last year, 43 members of her campaign staff received a total of $363,000 in payments from an unusual source.

The payments came from the New York State Democratic Party’s “housekeeping” account, a type of fundraising allowed under state election law but long-criticized by government reform groups.

Unlike Hochul’s campaign – or any other type of campaign account in New York – housekeeping accounts can receive unlimited donations from donors, including corporations. For instance, the Greater New York Hospital Association, a lobbying group that's notched several recent policy wins with Hochul's administration, gave $942,000 to the state Democratic Party housekeeping account last year.

Political party housekeeping accounts face legal restrictions in how they spend such funds. Under state law, a party may spend on “permanent headquarters and staff” for the political party and on “ordinary activities” that are not expressly for promoting specific candidates.

Government reform groups have long argued that, in practice, donations to housekeeping accounts have been used to subsidize favored candidates backed by political parties, permitted by loopholes and lackluster election law enforcement.

Email describes Hochul meeting before $637 million deal with donor for Covid-19 tests When Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration bought Covid tests through a company owned by a campaign donor, critics pounced. Hochul insisted she had no direct involvement. But an email written by the company's owner suggests he may have directly discussed Covid tests with Hochul.

The housekeeping loophole sprung from a reform: Amid the Watergate scandal, Gov. Malcolm Wilson signed a 1974 law reining in state political contributions. But a provision exempted housekeeping accounts from those rules, and in the law's wake, they increasingly became a conduit for major donors.

By 1988, both the state Democratic and Republican parties were raising six-figure sums. In a memo that year, Common Cause New York wrote that while the accounts were "supposed to be made up of small contributions for the express purpose of day-to-day expenses," they were being "greatly abused in a variety of ways."

Thirty-five years later, another major campaign finance law has taken effect, again with the stated aim of reducing donors' influence on New York government. But as in 1974, housekeeping accounts remain untouched. And the fundraising powers of state political parties – and housekeeping accounts – are only growing.

Post-election pay bumps

Recent spending by the state Democratic Party is an example of the gray area in which housekeeping accounts sometimes operate.

Before November 2022, the state Democratic Party housekeeping account did not have a single staffer on its payroll, records show.

But following Hochul’s election victory, nearly the entire Hochul campaign staff left her payroll on Nov. 15 and briefly went onto the Democratic housekeeping account's. The ex-Hochul staffers received a round of housekeeping payments Nov. 30, and a second and final round on Dec. 14.

While still on Hochul’s campaign payroll, campaign manager Brian Lenzmeier was paid $12,100 a month. Lenzmeier received his last payment from Hochul’s campaign Nov. 15. A month later, he received a single, $18,000 payment from the state Democratic Party housekeeping account.

The pattern was similar for other Hochul staffers: After the campaign ended, their monthly pay increased on the payroll of the housekeeping account.

Between mid-October and mid-November, the 43 people were paid about $250,000 by Hochul’s campaign. Between mid-November to mid-December, the Democratic housekeeping account paid those same 43 people about $363,000.

In the housekeeping account’s campaign filing, each of the 43 people were described as having done work as a “campaign consultant” for the committee.

In one key sense, their employment with the Hochul campaign did not seem to fully end. Though the Hochul campaign stopped paying staffers after Nov. 15, the campaign continued to pay more than $25,000 a month, through December, for employee health insurance costs. The housekeeping account picked up none of that expense, records show.

'People find one'

It’s not unusual for successful campaigns in New York to give out post-election bonuses. After Andrew Cuomo first won election for governor in 2010, his campaign gave more than $401,000 in bonuses to senior aides. Those payments came from Cuomo’s own campaign account.

It is more unusual for such payments to be made out of a housekeeping account.

Under state law, housekeeping funds cannot be spent to expressly promote a specific candidate. In addition, housekeeping funds are supposed to be used for a "permanent" headquarters and staff.

In a written statement, state Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs told The News that the payments from the housekeeping account were “NOT a bonus.”

Jacobs said the 43 people were "engaged for the sole purpose” of “running” two state Democratic Party events. One of those events, he said, was held Jan. 1, a “post-inaugural celebration” for Hochul at the Renaissance Hotel in Albany; another was a post-inauguration celebration on Jan. 18 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Yet according to the party's public disclosure statement, the housekeeping account's last payment to the 43 people came on Dec. 14 – weeks before the two events were held.

None of the 43 people received any payment between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15, the cutoff date of the Democratic Party’s most recent campaign filing.

Jacobs did not answer questions about why, if they were running events in January, none of 43 staffers were paid during that period.

Jacobs also declined to explain why the Hochul campaign continued paying ex-staffers' health care costs.

Shawn Donahue, an assistant professor of political science who specializes in campaign finance at the University at Buffalo, said the housekeeping spending was likely meant to provide Hochul staffers a "soft landing" before they found new employment, and potentially, to preserve Hochul's own campaign funds.

At the same time, Hochul's presumptive re-election bid is four years away, Donahue said, and housekeeping spending defraying Hochul's campaign costs would likely not be "expressly promoting" her. "Even when there's not a loophole in these laws, people find one," Donahue said.

Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group, said the state Democratic Party would be legally allowed to pay ex-Hochul staffers to do little or no work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

But the added layer of financial overlap – the Hochul campaign paying its ex-staffers' health care costs – "stinks," Horner said. He said that Michael L. Johnson, chief enforcement counsel for the State Board of Elections, "has a responsibility to look into that."

Johnson, a Cuomo appointee, has shown interest in this area of election law: Last August, he struck a $200,000 settlement with State Senate Republicans, who allegedly misused their housekeeping account to send out campaign-style mailers. Republicans argued they were being selectively targeted for activities in which Democrats also engaged.

Hospital lobbying

Huge donations to housekeeping accounts have also proven controversial, including past giving by the Greater New York Hospital Association to the state Democratic Party.

In 2018, the hospital association donated $1.25 million to that committee's housekeeping account. The state Democratic Party at that time was closely allied with the campaign of Cuomo, then the Democratic governor.

A powerful nonprofit lobbying group representing the hospital industry, the association had close ties to Cuomo’s administration. It even claimed credit for drafting 2020 budget language quietly inserted into the final agreement by Cuomo's office, which shielded hospitals and their workers from most civil and criminal liability during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospital association did not donate anything to the state Democratic Party housekeeping account in 2019, 2020 or 2021.

But when another statewide election year came in 2022 – Hochul’s first bid for a full term of office – the hospital association again donated heavily, giving $942,000 to the state Democrats’ housekeeping fund. That was by far the largest amount from any donor, nearly a quarter of $4 million raised by the party account between Jan. 15, 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023.

Its last donation to the state Democratic Party was a $125,000 wire transfer on Nov. 30 – the same day the housekeeping account began paying to the 43 ex-Hochul campaign staffers.

Jacobs said to his knowledge, no one from the Democratic Party or otherwise had solicited the contribution from the hospital association. He said the donation was not intended to cover the cost of paying the former Hochul campaign staffers.

"We do not ever earmark contributions," Jacobs said. "Any overlap in timing would have been strictly coincidental."

Hochul, lawmakers fail to reach compromise on wrongful death expansion Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature appeared unlikely to reach a compromise on a bill to allow families that have lost a loved one due to misconduct to sue for “emotional” losses. Among proponents were families of the 10 victims of the racist mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops.

Since the election, the Greater New York Hospital Association has also scored some policy wins with Hochul’s administration, including a January veto of the Grieving Families Act, which would have allowed wrongful death lawsuits seeking "emotional damages."

Hochul argued in an op-ed that the Legislature's version would “drive up already-high health insurance premiums," particularly for hospitals "that serve disadvantaged communities.” The language echoed a lobbying memo to Hochul seven months earlier in which hospital association president Kenneth Raske had argued the measure would “dramatically drive up providers’ costs, especially safety net hospitals in underserved communities.”

Hochul's proposed budget also included a top hospital association priority known as "pay and pursue," requiring health insurers to pay a hospital’s claims before determining their medical necessity. But the hospital association has expressed concerns about other aspects of Hochul's budget, including a reduction of $700 million in state funding for financially distressed hospitals. A spokesman for the Greater New York Hospital Association declined to answer questions.

Hochul press secretary Hazel Crampton-Hays answered questions about GNYHA's influence over those matters by stating that, "As we have always said, campaign donations do not have any influence on government decisions and we reject any implication otherwise."

A reform's loophole

Under a new, publicly funded elections system established in a 2020 state law – and now in the early stages of taking effect – state lawmakers face significantly lowered contribution limits.

Statewide candidates for office could take donations of nearly $70,000 per individual in 2022. Ahead of the 2024 elections, that has now dropped to $18,000. Contribution limits have also dropped significantly for Assembly members and state senators.

The new system – which will match small-dollar contributions with public funds – has long been favored by reform groups seeking to curb the outsized influence of wealthy donors.

But in a system with new constraints for candidates, the fundraising powers of political parties are intact, increasing their strength relative to an otherwise more constrained system.

Besides housekeeping accounts, political parties continue to be allowed regular campaign accounts that may accept $117,000 per individual donor. After raising six-figure sums, those accounts are then permitted to transfer unlimited sums to favored candidates.

What's in, what's out as emboldened New York State Legislature counters Hochul's budget proposal Democrats who control the State Senate and Assembly released their budget plans this week, rejecting some of Gov. Kathy Hochul's top priorities. Here are where some of the major issues stand as negotiations continue.

And party leaders overseeing those accounts, including Jacobs, may hold even greater sway.

Jacobs was instrumental in shaping the new system. In 2019, Cuomo and the Legislature passed a law creating a nine-person panel with binding authority to craft publicly-financed elections for New York. The Cuomo administration inserted a provision allowing political chairs to serve on the commission – they're generally prohibited from serving on such bodies – then appointed Jacobs, a close Cuomo ally. Jacobs quickly emerged as the panel’s most powerful voice.

Good-government groups testified that political parties needed lower contribution limits. But in final report outlining the new system, the commission wrote that while contributions to housekeeping accounts “may have an indirect relationship on our proposed public campaign finance system, we believe that our system can operate efficiently without wading into those topics.” Jacobs says the commission's legal counsel had believed the law creating the body did not allow it to address donation limits for political parties.

After a court ruling found an aspect of the commission’s work illegal, Cuomo pushed the panel's plan into the 2020 state budget agreement.

Four political parties in New York have received sufficient support from voters in recent elections to be allowed the extensive fundraising powers: Democrat, Republican, Conservative and Working Families.

It's not just the main state parties allowed housekeeping accounts: The legislative conferences of Democrats and Republicans in both chambers of the Legislature have housekeeping funds.

During decades when Republicans held the majority in the State Senate, the conference's fundraising dwarfed that of Democrats. Since Democrats convincingly won the majority in 2018, the allegiances of many major donors have shifted, their larger checks going to the ruling party. At least in the short term, political parties' increased fundraising power will likely benefit the majority Democrats.

As for statewide elections, Democrats have not lost one in New York since 2002. The state Democratic Party has long been a major fundraising force, and political parties' increased power will likely be of benefit to Hochul.

"The way the state Democratic Party has worked, for a long time, is that its been the arm of the governor," Donahue said. "So you have to think that this is really going to work to the benefit of the governor."