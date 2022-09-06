Mother of Tops shooting survivor records campaign ad for Hochul

An ad featuring the mother of a Tops Markets worker who was wounded in the May 14 massacre at the Buffalo grocery store is one of two commercials released this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign.

The ad, titled “Kid,” focuses on the story of Zaire Goodman, who was shot and badly injured in the attack by a self-proclaimed white supremacist, as relayed by his mother, Zeneta Everhart.

Everhart has been outspoken in calling for tougher gun-control measures in the wake of the shooting rampage that killed 10 people, all of them Black, and wounded her son and two others.

She said she quickly agreed when asked to record the ad for Hochul’s campaign because she believes so strongly in the issue. Everhart has no concerns about being accused of politicizing the Tops tragedy, she added.

“I welcome that criticism. Guns are political. This country has made guns political,” Everhart said in an interview. “And, so, we have to use politics and government to fix the problem with guns.”

The campaign of the Buffalo Democrat released “Kid” and another ad, “The Day,” on Tuesday to kick off her general election race against Republican Lee Zeldin.

Hochul’s campaign said the ads are featured in a $2 million media buy that includes English- and Spanish-language TV ads as well as digital ads.

“The Day” is meant to flag what Hochul’s camp deemed Zeldin’s “extremist” record, including voting against the certification of the 2020 presidential election results and backing abortion bans without exceptions. Zeldin at a news conference Tuesday said it is Hochul who takes “extreme” positions on issues such as bail reform.

“Kid” highlights Hochul’s work to pass stricter gun-control measures following the Tops attack.

Everhart begins by describing May 14 as starting out as “a normal day.” This changed, she says, when she received a phone call from Goodman.

“I said, ‘Hey kid, what's up?’ ” Everhart says. “And he said, ‘Mom, Mom, get here now. I got shot.’ ”

The commercial then quotes from a police dispatcher and a news anchor as images of the Jefferson Avenue market and of community members mourning the attack pass by on the screen.

Everhart goes on to describe her horror at hearing this news and at seeing her son later at the hospital.

“He's laying in a hospital bed with blood everywhere,” she says.

Everhart then praises the governor for her response to the hate-fueled attack. She’s shown embracing Hochul in the video message.

“Gov. Hochul showed up that day. She heard us and then she went to work and passed tougher gun laws,” Everhart says, noting legislation that tightened the state’s “red-flag” laws and raised the age to buy assault-style weapons.

“A lot of politicians talk – Gov. Hochul took action,” Everhart says in the ad. “And I'll never forget that.”

Everhart, who works as director of diversity and inclusion for State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, said the governor’s campaign asked her to help with the commercial about a month or so ago.

She said she was happy to record the ad because it’s the same message of stopping gun violence that she’s emphasized in the days and weeks after the attack.

Everhart has spoken out at news conferences, granted numerous interviews and testified before a congressional committee in June.

“My son was wounded and attacked, seriously wounded and attacked, by a domestic terrorist – an 18-year-old who was able to buy an AR-15,” she said. “And that's a problem in this country, not just in New York state. So, yeah, I'm willing to do anything to see that these laws are changed."

Goodman, she said, is making good progress in his recovery from the shooting, according to his doctors, though he likely will need surgery soon to remove shrapnel from his back.

“He's just healing right now and trying to find a new normal in his life,” she said.

Zeldin's campaign late Tuesday issued a statement in response to a Buffalo News question about the Hochul gun-control ad largely repeating earlier comments he made following the Tops shooting.

In the hours after the Tops attack, Zeldin condemned “raw, violent hate in every form.”

He added in a statement then, “Our streets, subways, businesses and homes must be freed of the violent criminals becoming more and more emboldened each day.”

The next day, he called for New York to restore the death penalty for crimes such as the hate-fueled Tops mass shooting.

The state does not have a death penalty, but the accused shooter is eligible for the federal death penalty.