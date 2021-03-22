Meet the man who will run New York Assembly's impeachment investigation of Cuomo

Benedetto, good friends for years with Lavine, says his colleague is honest and keeps confidential what should be kept confidential. “It’s hard for me to believe that he hasn’t been slowly training for this his entire life,’’ Benedetto said of Lavine’s job as Judiciary Committee chairman overseeing the Cuomo impeachment investigation.

Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Group, said Lavine "came in as an outsider and clearly has become an important member of the (Democratic) conference. I think they rely on him for his legal expertise. He's one of the nicest people in the Legislature and is always even-keeled."

DiNapoli, also close friends with Lavine, said he quickly saw in Lavine in 2005 a lawmaker who had some insurgent ideas but went out of his way to establish himself as a colleague first.

“He’s someone I trusted immensely not just for his intelligence and political intuition, but his political style. He’s a deep-thinking legislator,’’ DiNapoli said.

Now, Lavine has begun a process investigating Cuomo – with full subpoena-issuance powers – and no one knows how it might conclude.