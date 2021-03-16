Marijuana legalization hits a snag: Concerns about driving while impaired

“This is a big issue in other states and nobody knows how to handle it," she added.

The marijuana legalization matter has been made more complicated by a lack of person-to-person access by groups on both sides of the issue. The State Capitol has been closed since last spring to visitors – including lobbyists – because of Covid-19 concerns.

McCauley Belokopitsky, in her 23 sessions lobbying at the Capitol, said opponents can’t make their case at the Capitol by holding in-person events or chasing down lawmakers to state their case. “My colleagues on this issue have felt very restrained this year trying to lobby when we can’t hang out in the hallways and legislators can avoid you if they like," she said.

Proponents believe they are now closer to a marijuana deal than over many years of lobbying.