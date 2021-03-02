Long a #MeToo movement champion, Hochul stays largely silent on Cuomo

That's especially true regarding her support for that "Enough Is Enough" legislation, which forces colleges and universities in the state to adopt tough, comprehensive policies to combat sexual assault, including a uniform definition of what it is.

A review of press clippings from across the state show that Hochul, who has been lieutenant governor since 2015, has visited dozens of college campuses to discuss the law and what it means to college students.

And along the way, she has had plenty to say about sexual harassment and assault that seems especially relevant now that her boss stands accused of sexually harassing three women far younger than him.

“We are addressing this issue head on in the state of New York," Hochul said during an August 2016 visit to the State University of New York at Geneseo, according to a report in the Genesee Country Express. "We have a governor who has three college age daughters. He is very aware of the challenges we face and it troubled him deeply. Governor Cuomo came up with a plan to protect young people on campuses. We needed to create a better environment, so they could feel like they could come forward with their story."

Two months later, the Union College News Wire reported on Hochul's visit to that Schenectady campus.