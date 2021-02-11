Localities lobby state lawmakers to undo some Cuomo budget cut plans

• Some localities, such as towns, want to have a voice in whether or not marijuana sales outlets – Cuomo wants to legalize marijuana use and sales – are permitted in their jurisdictions. They also want a share of marijuana tax revenues because they will incur costs of hosting marijuana stores.

“This is not only a matter of home rule, these changes are essential to the success of New York’s transition to legalizing recreational cannabis," Gerry Geist, executive director of the Association of Towns of the State of New York, said in written testimony to the fiscal committees. His group has not taken a stand on whether marijuana should become legal or not in the state.

For towns, though, it is the Cuomo cut to the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities, or AIM, an unrestricted funding pot that has been declining – or has been frozen – for years. Geist said that the Cuomo plan cuts AIM payments by 20% and eliminates many towns from the program entirely. He said the Cuomo budget from two years ago already “upended” the AIM program by having its funding come from county sales taxes instead of the state.

Jobs and services in jeopardy if Cuomo budget cuts stand and federal money doesn't come The Democratic governor’s budget plan has a basic premise: Red ink will be washed away only if his request for a bailout from the federal government happens.