Lawmakers tell Cuomo not to retaliate against staffers during impeachment probe

Given the “breadth and seriousness” of the various allegations and scandals facing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, an Assembly impeachment investigation could take “months, rather than weeks” to conclude, a chairman of house’s Judiciary Committee told his colleagues Tuesday.

In the first public meeting – a virtual one, with only audio available – Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Nassau County Democrat, said he had served a demand upon Cuomo that no retaliation take place against people cooperating with the investigation.

“In other words, putting the governor on notice that he and his employees and allies should take no steps toward intimidating any witness or potential witness," Lavine said.

Tuesday saw the first meeting of the Judiciary Committee – recently charged with investigating Cuomo on a number of fronts – and it featured a question and answer period during its 90-minute session of the three lawyers hired to investigate Cuomo on the Assembly’s behalf. Two are former senior federal prosecutors. They will have subpoena power and other legal means to look into the various matters, including allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed or abused several women and that Cuomo’s office withheld information about Covid deaths among nursing home residents.