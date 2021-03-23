Lawmakers tell Cuomo not to retaliate against staffers during impeachment probe

Given the “breadth and seriousness” of the various allegations and scandals facing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, an Assembly impeachment investigation could take “months, rather than weeks” to conclude, a chairman of house’s Judiciary Committee told his colleagues Tuesday.
In the first public meeting – a virtual one, with only audio available – Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Nassau County Democrat, said he had served a demand upon Cuomo that no retaliation take place against people cooperating with the investigation.
“In other words, putting the governor on notice that he and his employees and allies should take no steps toward intimidating any witness or potential witness," Lavine said.
Tuesday saw the first meeting of the Judiciary Committee – recently charged with investigating Cuomo on a number of fronts – and it featured a question and answer period during its 90-minute session of the three lawyers hired to investigate Cuomo on the Assembly’s behalf. Two are former senior federal prosecutors. They will have subpoena power and other legal means to look into the various matters, including allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed or abused several women and that Cuomo’s office withheld information about Covid deaths among nursing home residents.
“We’ll use all methods available to us," said Greg Andres, whose federal prosecutorial work includes part of former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.
The outside lawyers from Davis Polk, a large Manhattan law firm, plan to set up a telephone hotline for people to report potential wrongdoing by Cuomo or his top advisers.
Claims that Cuomo sexually harassed women, including people who worked for him, are already being investigated by Attorney General Letitia James. Additionally, the Covid nursing home allegations are the subject of a probe by federal investigators and the FBI in Brooklyn.
While some have said the Assembly Democrats can’t conduct a fair case against the Democratic governor, the opening statement by Lavine showed the seriousness of the allegations facing Cuomo. Lavine told the nearly two dozen lawmakers at the virtual meeting that they are to investigate “all credible allegations, including but not limited to, did the governor use his office to sexually harass or assault women who were his employees?"
Lavine said the committee wants to know if Cuomo directed staff “to unlawfully withhold or misrepresent information” required to be reported to lawmakers or others about the state’s Covid response and whether Cuomo directed or had knowledge about executive staff keeping secret safety concerns about “New York State bridges.”
The investigation, which one lawmaker noted is now serving akin to a grand jury, will decide whether or not the Assembly starts a formal impeachment of Cuomo.
“Everything is on the table," said Long Island Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking GOP member on the panel.
Lawmakers urged investigators to look into a range of other matters, including what is believed to be a lucrative book deal Cuomo signed last year in which he touted his leadership of the state during the first wave of the pandemic. Cuomo has refused to provide any financial details of his contract.