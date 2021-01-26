Lawmakers push back against Cuomo's transportation fund cut plans

“These are things that are important to our localities and, more importantly, they’re needed," Assemblyman William Magnarelli, an Onondaga County Democrat who chairs the Assembly Transportation Committee, told the Cuomo commissioner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Magnarelli repeatedly raised issues of gaps in transparency. He cited problems getting specific breakdowns by region of the state on road projects and questioned why the state has stopped releasing an annual report on the roads and bridges in states of disrepair.

“The roads and bridges of New York are indeed safe," Rodriguez told him. She also defended the state’s funding levels for transportation, saying the final upcoming year of a two-year capital program is 33% higher than the last such plan in 2020.

But Kennedy said the final year of the capital plan – which pays for an assortment of infrastructure work – is $300 million less than last year.

Lawmakers also noted Cuomo zeros out a $65 million program designed to help communities repair roads after extreme winters.