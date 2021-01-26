Lawmakers push back against Cuomo's planned transportation fund cut

“These cuts that we’re looking to put in on our systems are absolutely unacceptable," Kennedy said of the Cuomo cuts to mass transit agencies.

The hearing by the Senate and Assembly fiscal committees on Tuesday examining details about the state’s $12 billion overall transportation spending was the first such session of the Legislature’s turn to question Cuomo department heads on specific areas of the budget. Held virtually because of Covid-19, many lawmakers used their allotted time to ask the commissioner about specific projects in their districts.

The final budget hearing – Feb. 23 – is on the topic of taxes. The most anticipated hearing is set for Feb. 3, when state lawmakers are expected to grill state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on the state’s Covid fighting efforts – everything from a bumpy rollout of vaccinations to still-lingering questions about how many nursing home residents died from Covid either in the nursing homes or after being taken to a hospital where they died.

On Tuesday night, however, the hearing schedule was suddenly updated online, without explanation, to show that the health budget hearing is being postponed until February 25.

For an on-time budget, the spending, revenue raising and borrowing plan must be in place prior to the fiscal year start on April 1.

