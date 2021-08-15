Kathy Hochul brings something missing in Albany: peace between government branches

Hochul, from Buffalo and set to become the state’s first female governor, served Cuomo loyally as his lieutenant governor for most of the years since she first joined his statewide ticket in 2014.

But between what people who know both Cuomo and Hochul have to say, and observations of the two politicians over the years, they could not be more different.

Hochul is a people person. Cuomo is not, and over the years has been uncomfortable meeting with New Yorkers unless at staged, often invitation-only gatherings. People say Hochul not only seeks out ordinary New Yorkers at events, but seems to relish the experiences.

Cuomo’s reputation was one of taking advice from only a tiny circle of advisers, cutting many agency commissioners out of key discussions. It got so that many lobbyists over the years said it was no longer worth the time reaching out to commissioners.

Hochul is already talking about engaging levels of government throughout New York, with Democrats and Republicans. That would include a group often ignored or dismissed by Cuomo, as witnessed during so many months of the Covid-19 crisis: counties, cities, towns and villages.

'She understands what we do'