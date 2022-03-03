Judge won't delay NY elections over gerrymandering, but still considering constitutionality

The inquiry will determine, the judge said, "whether map drawing was controlled by one political party or leaders of a political party."

McAallister acknowledged that today's decision is likely only the first step in litigation to determine the constitutionality of a process that drew new legislative lines for New York after the 2020 census and could drastically reduce Republican representation, especially in the House of Representatives.

The case differs from previous reapportionment challenges because Republicans behind the suit contend that a 2014 constitutional amendment charging an Independent Redistricting Commission with drawing nonpartisan lines was violated when the body deadlocked and the Democratic State Legislature ultimately determined the new districts. The new boundary lines were also approved by Hochul.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The case was filed by dozens of Republican voters across the state. It is expected to be litigated all the way to the Court of Appeals. Republican leaders such as former Rep. John J. Faso, R-Kinderhook, who attended the hearing, are helping coordinate the court challenge.

"It is very clear they used partisan political information to craft these new lines," Faso told reporters outside the courtroom.