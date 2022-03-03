Judge won't delay NY elections over gerrymandering, but still considering constitutionality

BATH – A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County today declined to allow charges of legislative gerrymandering to alter New York's election timetable, but still wants to know if any outsiders influenced Democratic leaders drawing maps for new federal and state districts before he ultimately decides if the state constitution was violated.
In weighing arguments submitted by a phalanx of 11 attorneys representing both sides, Justice Patrick F. McAllister rejected arguments that government officials are protected by a form of legislative privilege, and ordered Democratic leaders involved in the 2021 redistricting process to produce communications with outside forces who may have sought influence.
"The court finds the request for discovery to be relevant," McAllister ruled during a one hour and 45 minute hearing in Bath. He said inquiries regarding outside influence will prove to be "huge" in reaching a final decision on the constitutionality of the process.
He also rejected a motion to dismiss Gov. Kathy Hochul as a defendant in the civil case.
The judge noted that delaying implementation of this year's district lines was possible, but he opted to seek a quick resolution of the case.
The decision to seek the outside communications could be appealed and potentially delay the case even as candidate designating petitions for the 2022 elections hit the streets this week.
The inquiry will determine, the judge said, "whether map drawing was controlled by one political party or leaders of a political party."
McAallister acknowledged that today's decision is likely only the first step in litigation to determine the constitutionality of a process that drew new legislative lines for New York after the 2020 census and could drastically reduce Republican representation, especially in the House of Representatives.
The case differs from previous reapportionment challenges because Republicans behind the suit contend that a 2014 constitutional amendment charging an Independent Redistricting Commission with drawing nonpartisan lines was violated when the body deadlocked and the Democratic State Legislature ultimately determined the new districts. The new boundary lines were also approved by Hochul.
The case was filed by dozens of Republican voters across the state. It is expected to be litigated all the way to the Court of Appeals. Republican leaders such as former Rep. John J. Faso, R-Kinderhook, who attended the hearing, are helping coordinate the court challenge.
"It is very clear they used partisan political information to craft these new lines," Faso told reporters outside the courtroom.
The former Assembly minority leader and 2006 GOP candidate for governor, Faso noted the 2014 amendment approved by voters now raises basic questions of constitutionality and his charge of "egregious partisan gerrymandering."
"That's why this proceeding is different," Faso said.
But attorneys representing New York government ranging from Hochul to Assembly Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said the GOP argument is flawed because legislators are protected by a state version of the U.S. Constitution's "speech and debate" clause.
That provision prohibits legislators (and by extension, they argued, the governor) from being held accountable for their actions outside the Legislature. The Attorney General's Office argued the privilege is "absolute," and that past cases have established the precedent.
But as McAllister granted the relevance of the Republican voters' request, he noted the possibility that an appeal of his outside communications ruling could result in a stay and further delay in a case that needs quick determination in order to meet 2022 election process deadlines.
Craig Bucki, a Phillips Lyttle attorney representing Heastie, said it will be up to the speaker and majority leader to determine whether to appeal McAllister's initial ruling.
"Our position is that an appeal will stay the decision and it will have to be sorted out further," he said.
The matter is expected to resurface in McAllister's court on March 14.