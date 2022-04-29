Judge moves New York congressional, State Senate primaries to Aug. 23

New York voters will go to the polls Aug. 23 for congressional and State Senate primaries, a state court judge in Steuben County ruled Friday, as fallout continued from a Court of Appeals ruling that district maps for those contests will have to be redrawn.

Those contests were originally scheduled for June 28, the same day that primaries for governor, State Assembly and other state offices have long been scheduled. But now, New York voters could very well find themselves in the unprecedented situation of having two sets of primaries less than two months apart.

In his order setting the Aug. 23 date, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick F. McAllister wrote: "This order will only pertain to the congressional and State Senate primary elections. It will be up to the legislature to determine whether or not to continue the currently scheduled June primary to coincide with the congressional and State Senate primary."

The Aug. 23 date allows the required 45 days to pass between the mailing of military and overseas ballots – set by McAllister for July 8 – and the in-person primary.

At a time when candidates expected to be gearing up for a June 28 primary, instead they found themselves not knowing what to do next.

Also on Friday, McAllister moved up the date by which a court-appointed expert must finalize new district lines. Previously set for May 24, the new deadline for determining those new district lines is now May 20. The judge said he made that move in consultation with the State Board of Elections, which had asked that the process be speeded up, and Jonathan Cervas, the special master hired to draw up the new district maps.

In addition, the judge gave State Senate Democrats, who are parties to the redistricting lawsuit, until Saturday to propose new congressional lines. Other interested parties will have until next Wednesday to submit their proposed district maps to the court, two days ahead of a court hearing on the matter in Bath, the Steuben County seat.

The court action in Steuben County only hinted at the potential political chaos that resulted from Wednesday's Court of Appeals ruling that congressional and State Senate maps drawn up by the Democratic State Legislature conflicted with a 2014 state constitutional amendment that aimed to set up a nonpartisan redistricting process.

Democrats continued to hint that they may go to federal court to try to rescue the maps that the state courts rejected. They cite a longstanding federal court order mandating that New York's congressional primaries be held on the fourth Tuesday of June.

Reacting to the proposed Aug. 23 primary date, Democratic election lawyer Marc E. Elias tweeted: "Absent an order from the federal court, New York cannot comply with this state order."

A State Board of Elections spokesman told the Associated Press that the board has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to review the matter to determine whether a federal court will have to review the new primary date.

Meanwhile in Albany, state legislators are privately discussing moving all the state's primaries to Aug. 23.

The Court of Appeals decision has ramifications far beyond Albany. Democrats in the State Legislature drew district lines aimed at benefitting Democrats, a move that could have cost Republicans three House seats. A new, less partisan map would no doubt mean more House districts in New York where Republicans can run competitive races, thereby increasing the chances that the GOP will win control of the House.

Reflecting the gravity of the court's decision, Eric Holder, a former Democratic U.S. attorney general and current chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, weighed in Friday on the Court of Appeals decision. He said census data must guide the redrawing of the congressional map, which will shrink the number of House seats in the state from 27 to 26 because of nationwide shifts in population.

“A fair map is one that follows the census data and accurately reflects the way a state’s population has shifted in the previous decade," Holder said. "In New York that meant a population shift away from rural areas and into urban and suburban areas, and an overall increase in the number of people of color throughout the state. While a new map may look different than the one drawn by the legislature, it should still continue to reflect this truth from the census data."

That's just one drop of the deluge of commentary that Cervas, who will draw the new district lines, is likely to receive in the next week. Proxies for individual members of Congress, fighting for districts that are to their liking, are likely to weigh in, too.

For example, several dozen Western New York officials – led by Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino – wrote to the judge in the redistricting case on Friday, essentially asking that not much be changed in the district that currently includes Buffalo, Niagara Falls and many local suburbs. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, currently represents that district.

That district "need not be altered in any way other than to add population to meet the new federal population standard," the public officials wrote.

The state is already facing pressure from county governments to consolidate the primaries on one date.

"While many questions remain unanswered, what is unquestionable is that a second primary will be a labor-intensive and costly endeavor for county boards of elections," said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties. "State leaders have two choices: align primary dates or fully fund the $50 million it will cost counties to prepare for and run two different primaries this year."

