Jobs and services in jeopardy if Cuomo budget cuts stand and federal money doesn't come

But localities are limited in how much they can raise in property taxes because of a state-imposed annual property levy cap. “The revenues have to be made up somewhere, or we have to curtail services or consider layoffs," Shaw said.

Shaw said the new Biden administration will simply have to help localities with a major stimulus plan. “Somewhere, there’s got to be life jackets and rescue boats," he said.

Peter Baynes, executive director of the New York Conference of Mayors, said the state’s improving tax revenue picture should allow Cuomo to send all the money withheld since June to localities – and not proceed with a permanent 5% cut of that money. With the AIM cut factored in, localities face a “dramatic impact” of reduced state aid amid rising Covid-related costs. Buffalo, for instance, would see a $12.1 million state aid loss under Cuomo’s plan.

“This aid can and must be paid to avoid municipal service reductions and job losses throughout New York," Baynes said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he is "optimistic" a large federal aid package will come to assist the state and city "to prevent significant cuts to our operations or services."

School aid confusion